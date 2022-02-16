"Penelope's Song: A Seventeenth Century Tale for a Twenty-First Century World" by Carol J. DeMars will be displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books 2022

“Penelope's Song: A Seventeenth Century Tale for a Twenty-First Century World” by Carol J. DeMars (Covenant Books, Inc., 2019) will be displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.

The book delves into the seventeenth century golden age of the United Provinces of the Netherlands, unique in its support for liberty of conscience, what we call freedom of religion embedded in our Constitution. The author's story begins in Amsterdam, Holland when the vivacious niece of a wealthy Dutch merchant hastily marries her father's brilliant student. The newlyweds sail across the dangerous Atlantic Ocean to one of the least desirable outposts in all of the Dutch Empire, the city of Nieuw Amsterdam, today's Manhattan.

Meanwhile, widow Lady Moody fled England, where to a manor bred and manor wed, for a new life in Massachusetts seeking liberty of conscience for her beliefs. Her son, Sir Henry, became a cavalier in the service of King Charles I when the land of their birth erupted in civil war over religious and political differences. The author deep dives into the religious conflict and wars in Europe and England that disrupted their lives and the Algonquian people that once thrived in the eastern woodlands of North America. What do their dreams and heartaches have to do with legendary New Jersey couple Richard and Penelope Stout and our twenty-first century world?

Carol DeMars has definitely outdone herself this time. “Penelope's Song” extracts the essence of her characters' struggles, fictional and real, to pierce the veil of a time long past to remind us that their search and sacrifice to ensure the dignity and freedom of religion for every generation is a perpetual task.

Penelope's Song: A Seventeenth Century Tale for a Twenty-First Century World

Author | Carol J. DeMars

Genre | Historical Fiction

Publisher | Covenant Books, Inc.

Published date | August 30, 2019

Author Bio

Carol DeMars graduated from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. A sociology major interested in social change, she also studied the Bible, European church history, and the growth of American churches during colonial and pioneer periods. She earned a teaching credential at California State University, Northridge, and taught English and United States history for several years. Then choosing to pursue research as an independent scholar, she returned to CSUN for further graduate studies and qualified for membership in Phi Kappa Phi, the prestigious national scholastic society. “Penelope's Song: A Seventeenth Century Tale for a Twenty-First Century World” is her first book. Carol now resides in Georgia.

