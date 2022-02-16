Dr. Pamela C. Forbes shares strategies on how to lead based upon integrity, innovation, and ingenuity

Is there a compelling reason to visit the Tucson Festival of Books this coming March 12-13, 2022, at the University of Arizona Mall, Tucson, AZ? Books, of course! One book display that fairgoers should check out is that of “The Forbes Way: How to Lead Based upon Integrity, Innovation, and Ingenuity” (Black Card Books; 2019) by Dr. Pamela C. Forbes.

“The Forbes Way” will be publicly displayed at the exhibit that self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will host at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books.

This business and management book was born out of the author's journey in education and administration, as well as her observation and realization that change is evitable and must occur. Forbes has observed that the world has been transformed in ways she could not have imagined and referred to 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis, and the Internet as some of the changes that altered the way people view and do things. For the author, “many more changes are expected,” especially ones that will change the way people educate and lead.

Change is imperative in business, and change readiness and management should be a standard in every business and organization. As the world moves from one change to another, every individual and organization should be in a proactive state of change expectation. In “The Forbes Way,” the author persuades her audience to rethink how they lead and educate, prepare current and future leaders to lead successfully in the unknown near future, and shares insights and strategies for sustainability leadership.

“The Forbes Way” will help businesses stay relevant and more competitive amid changes, welcoming and embracing changes with an open mind while staying true to their brand, core values, and original mission.

Dr. Pamela C. Forbes' “The Forbes Way: How to Lead Based upon Integrity, Innovation, and Ingenuity” on Amazon.

Readers are encouraged to visit the author's website at http://www.theforbesway.com/

