Michelob ULTRA Teams Up with NBA JAM to Bring '90s Nostalgia to Basketball Fans Everywhere for NBA All-Star 2022

Michelob ULTRA is on fire,1993 is in the air and “Boomshakalaka” won't just be another classic line belted by NBA JAM announcer Tim Kitzrow. As the official beer partner of the NBA and the beer brand that always reminds us that joy is essential, Michelob ULTRA is bringing all the nostalgic feels to basketball fans everywhere during NBA All-Star 2022 in celebration of the league's 75th anniversary.

Through a fire partnership with NBA JAM and some of the '90s most legendary players, personalities and artists, Michelob ULTRA is encouraging fans to “Enjoy it Like It's 1993” by bringing the joy of the game to life both virtually and on-the-ground in Cleveland.

“There is something special about NBA JAM and the power it had to bring real joy to so many people over the years,” said three-time NBA champion and seven-time All-Star James Worthy. “I'm excited that Michelob ULTRA is giving me the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with fellow legendary players and fans.”

To encourage people to 'Enjoy It Like It's 1993' - the year NBA JAM came to the masses - the superior light beer is on the ready to take fans on a joyful journey through the '90s:



NBA JAM-inspired, limited-edition cans featuring iconic catch phrases and images from the game will be available only in select local bars around Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Boom Shaka Laka's barcade during NBA All-Star 2022.



By tweeting a selfie to @MichelobULTRA using #ULTRAJAM, fan photos will be transformed into their own individual 16-bit avatar inspired by the game itself.



Fans can head to EnjoyItLikeIts1993.com, an epic 90's designed website,to score merch from the NBA Jam 'Time Capsule Collection' and ultra-limited premium items that will be dropping throughout NBA All-Star 2022, including limited custom NBA JAM x ULTRA arcade consoles.



Michelob ULTRA has partnered with original NBA JAM characters and NBA legends Clyde Drexler, Dikembe Mutombo, Dominique Wilkins and James Worthy to remind us of the joy that NBA JAM brings, because 'It's Only Worth It If You Enjoy It.'



“No video game displayed the joy of basketball quite like NBA JAM, from its iconic catchphrases to 2-on-2 gameplay or flaming balls; as a brand that champions the joy of the NBA, it made perfect sense for us to team up with this iconic franchise during NBA All-Star that celebrates the history of the NBA,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA.

A '90s TAKEOVER IN CLEVELAND

Michelob ULTRA will bring NBA JAM to life by taking over a local bar in Cleveland and creating 'Boom Shaka Lakas' - a retro '90s barcade where fans can hang out throughout NBA All-Star 2022. Fans who stop by can expect to catch:



Musical performances by Grammy-nominated artist and hip-hop icon Fat Joe and a surprise guest appearance



Spin sets by hidden NBA JAM character and iconic DJ Jazzy Jeff



Meet & greets with NBA JAM legends throughout the weekend including:

[list]



[list] James Worthy – 3:30 - 5:00p.m. on Saturday, February 19



Clyde Drexler – 4:30 - 6:00p.m. on Saturday, February 19



Dominique Wilkins – 4:00 - 5:30p.m. on Sunday, February 20



Dikembe Mutombo – 4:30 - 6:00p.m. on Sunday, February 20



Special appearances by the voice of NBA JAM, Tim Kitzrow

