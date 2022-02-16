All-Electric Genesis GV60 Coming to Europe

Genesis has officially confirmed that the GV60, the brand's first electric car for Europe, will be available to pre-order soon.

The GV60 is the sixth model in the European line-up and the first dedicated electric car from the premium luxury Korean brand, which will be available later this year.

The GV60 is based on the dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (e-GMP), allowing up to 321 miles of range with the Premium model, signalling the brand's commitment to maximising driving range and premium performance on its journey towards premium electrification.

GV60 will be available with three options;



Premium – powered by a 168kW single motor and focused on range capability



– powered by a 168kW single motor and focused on range capability Sport – all-wheel drive and powered by 160kW + 74kW motors



– all-wheel drive and powered by 160kW + 74kW motors Sport Plus – a punchy 160kW + 160kW dual motor AWD with a unique Drift Mode and a Boost Mode which adds a 10-second power boost of 20kW + 20kW, offering the most dynamic GV60 experience



As standard, GV60 will come packed with next-generation technology providing a unique electric car experience such as advanced driver safety technology, a stunning dual 12.3” infotainment screen and wireless phone charging. Like all Genesis vehicles, customers will be able to add a variety of different packages that come with extras such as heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen audio system and digital rear view side mirrors.

Genesis arrived in Europe last summer, introducing a range of dynamic and versatile premium models. Orders for the G80 and G70 saloons and the GV80 and GV70 SUVs opened last summer, with the G70 Shooting Brake available from November 2021.

The Genesis range will include three all-electric cars by the end of the year, as part of the brand's Future Vision strategy. Starting in 2025, all new Genesis vehicles launched will be pure electric and Genesis will establish itself as a 100% zero emission brand by 2030. In addition, Genesis will continue to innovate in the pursuit of carbon net zero by 2035.

More information on pricing, specification and pre-ordering will be released in due course.

