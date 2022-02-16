Register for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test!

Excited for the Nintendo Switch™ Sports game? If you're a Nintendo Switch Online member* and would like to get an early chance to try some of the included sports (and help us evaluate some tech stuff), please register for the Online Play Test! You can test out online random matches for Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara (swordplay) during set play sessions scheduled for Feb. 18-20.
Here's how you can join in the fun. A big thanks to everyone who participates!
The Nintendo Switch Sports game launches April 29. Pre-order is available now.How to register
Please note that the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test is only available to Nintendo Switch Online members. Join today or try it free for 7 days (if eligible): https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/
1. Beginning Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. PST, you can visit to the dedicated My Nintendo reward page link and review the Online Play Test details: https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/7465c9bc0183c858
2. Sign in to your Nintendo account (or create one). Select “Redeem” and a download code will be displayed.
3. Redeem the code on Nintendo eShop on your device or on the web to download the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test to your Nintendo Switch™ system.
To enter the code on Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch system, visit the Nintendo eShop and select “Redeem code” on the menu.
To enter the code on the web, visit
Scheduled play sessions
Please note that matches in the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test can only be played during these times. Circle your calendar, set an alarm, or do whatever else helps you remember stuff!
Feb. 18
7:00-7:45 p.m. PST
Feb. 19
3:00-3:45 a.m. PST
11:00-11:45 a.m. PST
7:00-7:45 p.m. PST
Feb. 20
3:00-3:45 a.m. PST
