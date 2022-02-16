BYD ADL Partnership Delivers 29 Enviro400EV Electric Buses to Abellio London

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK's leading electric bus producer, has supplied 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV to Abellio London for use on Transport for London (TfL) route 63 between King's Cross and Honor Oak.

The zero emission double-deckers have innovative features, aimed at making them an even more attractive, green alternative to the car as London recovers from the pandemic.

ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) and power batteries.

The new buses on route 63 have a more open feel thanks to a skylight on the upper deck and handles on the backs of seats rather than vertical poles for an unobstructed view. With high back seats throughout, journeys will be more comfortable. USB chargers and mobile phone holders in the seats mean passengers can work or relax more easily, while also taking the time to watch the sights of London go by.

A wood-effect floor adds to the cutting-edge design. New covers for the priority seats, with a contrasting colour scheme, help differentiate them from other seats for passengers who are less able to stand. The vehicles also have a larger wheelchair and buggy area, improving accessibility and helping parents getting around town. CCTV cameras have also been upgraded to provide higher-definition footage, acting as a greater deterrent and making travel even more safe and secure.

New digital signage on board the buses share a wider range of real-time information, including the time to the next stop, disruptions, space on the next bus and service updates for Tube and Overground services.

Thanks to the ADL's extensive experience in tailoring buses' interiors to customer requirements, the manufacturer was well placed to adapt the interior of the BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deckers. They were built at ADL's factory in Scarborough, Yorkshire, supporting skilled green jobs and apprenticeships.

The electric buses are powered by BYD Iron-Phosphate Battery technology providing a longer driving range and optimised battery life. They also benefit from BYD's innovative chassis, incorporating a '6 in one controller' integrating the entire ecosystem of the bus for improved reliability.

Chris Gall, ADL Group Engineering Director, said: “We are delighted to continue to work with TfL and operators like Abellio to deliver innovation for London's buses with the customer-friendly features on these zero emission buses. TfL's sustained investment in its bus network is hugely important as it underpins skilled jobs and apprenticeships at our factories in Yorkshire and Scotland, our aftermarket facilities across the country, as well as in our extensive domestic supply chain, supporting communities through re-investment in local economies.”

Frank Thorpe, Managing Director, BYD UK, said: “Innovation and collaboration are integral to achieving ambitious net zero strategies. BYD strongly believes in the value of partnerships to help fast-track environmental goals for transport authorities and operators, such as TfL and Abellio. We are proud to bring our world leading expertise in batteries and integrated powertrain technology to our successful eBus venture in the UK with ADL.”

ABOUT BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world's leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

— WebWireID285394 —