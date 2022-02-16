Author Jacqueline "Dream Sister" Robertson Lends Everyone a Hand in "Dream It First: The 80/20 Law to Manifestation of Dreams and Goals"

Combining elements of psychology, finance, business, self-help, philosophy, spirituality, and more, Robertson will let us in on the secrets of her success. The book centers around the 80/20 Law, of which 80% of the population are not aware. She goes in-depth on the secrets of this law while sharing how she had applied it in her personal endeavors. The contents of the book will help any reader avoid what-ifs and will enforce the idea of keeping things simple.
Robertson is still receiving the benefits of this esoteric law. She has won several accolades in the field of commercial sales and has inspired a wide spectrum of individuals who have attended her riveting speeches and read her one-of-a-kind book, including salespeople, entrepreneurs, corporations, nonprofit service groups, and a wide range of others. Jacqueline is an established entrepreneur herself and she started five businesses from scratch with no money—she is also a licensed real estate broker, paralegal, and a person who had worked in the field of occupational therapy for over 25 years.
Jacqueline communicates her views and ideas in a conversational tone. Her motivating key points cause a shift in viewpoint and mentality. Anyone may achieve the blessing that has been placed upon them by reading the book and taking each lesson to heart.
Take the time to learn how to achieve your aspirations and objectives. Accept the shift in perspective, and the floodgates of fortune will open. Bring the 80/20 Law in and see how it transforms your life. Don't let this powerful book pass you by. Take what has been set up for you. Now is the time to get your book and start dreaming!
Get your copy. Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/dream-it-first-the-80-20-law-to-manifestation-of-dreams-and-goals-by-jacqueline-r-robertson/
Dream It First: The 80/20 Law to Manifestation of Dreams and Goals
Author: Jacqueline R. Robertson
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: February 2021
Book Genre: Self-Help
About the Author
Jacqueline R. Robertson is motivational and business speaker who writes from highland. She is an entrepreneur, who has owned businesses in the hospitality, healthcare, real estate, and legal arena, a licensed real estate broker/paralegal, insurance agent and has worked in the field of occupational therapy for over 25 years. In 2014 she was awarded Senator Mike Morrell's Women of Distinction Award.
— WebWireID285381 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.