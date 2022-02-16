"Fighting Prosaic Messages" by Henry Amoroso will be displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022

“Fighting Prosaic Messages” (WestBow Press, 2018) by Henry Amoroso will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022.

This book tells the story of the deceased author's grandmother's experience when she immigrated to the United States, and how three generations of her family struggled with the country's educational system. The book concludes with an examination of why so many students fail school and what can be done to address this problem.

“Fighting Prosaic Messages” tells the story of a Sicilian woman named Rose who emigrated to the U.S. at the turn of the twentieth century, but unfamiliar with the language and illiterate, she struggles in this strange world of the free. Much later, after she had settled into her new surroundings, she had a son who pursues a PhD but struggles to find his voice along the way. Unlike her son, her grandson Justin was gifted with an expressive voice, but in his haste to conform to the school system, he almost missed out on the opportunity. In these three cases, Amoroso presents three types of students who often (or almost always) fail in school in general.

Amoroso addresses the issue by drawing on the personal experiences of people who have faced similar challenges, along with its analysis, to provide readers with a three-part picture of the United States' failing education system. The first part reads like historical fiction found in novellas that imagines what immigration was like in the past. The second part looks at three generations of people who have dealt with the problem, which also reads as a memoir from someone who has lived through it firsthand. Lastly, the third part draws lessons from the entire story to help people, specifically educational administrations in the United States, do better in the future.

Overall, the book reflects on these prosaic cases in order to understand why so many students in the United States fail. According to Bo Hewey, Amazon Reviewer, “this book is different from most educational texts that I have read, and Henry was brave to write this book.” It's an insightful read that follows Roses' experience, Amoroso's own struggles, and his children's challenges as they follow the personal history and scholarly examination of literacy teaching in the United States.

Interested? Contact Mrs. Marilyn Amoroso for more details as the author has passed away. Learn more about “Fighting Prosaic Messages” by Henry Amoroso available on Amazon, and come visit the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022!

Fighting Prosaic Messages: A Portrait of Family Literacies with Critical Essays on the Causes of School Failure

Author | Henry Amoroso

Genre | History, Educational & Teaching

Publisher | WestBow Press

Published date | April 30, 2018

Author Bio

Henry Amoroso, deceased author of “Fighting Prosaic Messages,” and professor of Literacy Education for over 35 years have challenged his many students to think of literacy and pedagogy in activist terms to give them the voice to those past and present, who struggle to be literate.

In his book, he tells the story of his grandmother's experience immigrating from Italy to Massachusetts, her own struggles with literacy, the literacy challenges faced by her son, and those faced by our biracial children. There, readers will find the answer to two important questions: what is the nature of failure in America's educational system, and what can we do about it?

