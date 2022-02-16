The Spirit Awakens Life" by Dennis Grabrian will be displayed at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books

“The Spirit Awakens Life” (Independently published; 2019) by Dennis Grabrian will be featured at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books on March 12-13, 2022, at the University of Arizona Mall, Tucson, AZ.
The author shares his reflections on the Holy Spirit or Sacred Mystery, present from the beginning of the universe, throughout the evolution of life on planet earth, and within humankind. This book presumes the existence of this Sacred Reality even when people are unaware of its presence.
The Holy Spirit is the foundational energy of self-emptying love present throughout the cosmos and inspiring wholeness, complexity, and unity. This Holy Mystery has been active from the “big bang,” throughout the evolution of life, all humanity, and various religious expressions, including Christianity and the Catholic Church.
“The Spirit Awakens Life” opens readers' minds to reflect on how the Holy Spirit has influenced their lives in the past, present, and future. It examines how this divine reality has inspired the Church and the world, and how people can recognize signs of the Holy Spirit's presence. Overall, this book reflects on various topics about the Holy Spirit, including spirituality and prayer, resistance to the Holy Spirit, responsibility for protecting the natural environment, and the Holy Spirit and the future. The author hopes these reflections might stimulate a deeper awareness of the Sacred, encourage appreciation of religious faith, and motivate Christians to embrace Jesus' mission of self-emptying love.
This book is an inspiring and moving piece of the authors' reflections on the Holy Spirit, earning “5-Star reviews” from Amazon customers.
Interested? Find out more and get a copy of “The Spirit Awakens Life” by Dennis Grabrian on Amazon and visit the Tucson Festival of Books.
The Spirit Awakens Life
Subtitle | Reflections on the Holy Spirit
Author | Dennis Grabrian
Genre | Christian Books, Spiritual, Religion, Theology
Publisher | Independently published
Published date | February 10, 2019
Author Bio
Dennis Grabrian has ministered as a Catholic priest for over fifty years. During that time, he has served as a parish pastor, prison chaplain, and canon lawyer. He holds several graduate degrees and a Doctor of Divinity degree. He has authored several books including Awakening God's Dream and Jesus' Early Years. His website is awakeninggodsdream.com
