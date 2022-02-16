"The Book of It" by Scott Rahn, the answer of the world mysteries will be featured at the LA Times Festival in Spring 2022

Scott Rahn's “The Book of It” (Page Publishing; 2019) will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022. This book is about what the author discovered after years of reading, researching, and listening to the words and teachings of others. It is the result of more than twenty years of intense research on Scott's part that describes his own journey into what he has simply come to call “It.”

The “It” he refers to is a strand of knowledge and events that occur and recur throughout history, and even in legends, and that, despite being frequently ignored or dismissed as mere myth and legend as it moves through time, appears to affect the philosophies and cultures that have developed around the world over the millennia. Whereas each chapter of the book reflects different aspects of “It” as a short story rather than dry text in an effort to take the reader in a way that recited text and data rarely can.

“The Book of It” describes the author's journey through the strands of “It” that he has encountered, including those found in history, literature, religious texts, and philosophies, and legend passed down through generations. Although, it is easy to interpret it as a story about unidentifiable centuries of people who are easily manipulated by virtue of what they want and how they are taught or led to obtaining it. The book tells the reader that each chapter's story connects with the others in order to paint a picture of “It” and what “It” appears to be to the reader in an effort to make readers realize that there is much more to what is than what they were taught and told to believe.

It is the author's hope that at least some readers of “The Book of It” will be intrigued enough by what he has written to go out and learn more about what he calls “It” through personal study and research, and see for themselves the possibility of “Its” existence.

An insightful book that transports readers back in time to the time in the history of legends, epic stories, lessons, and teachings known throughout the world. It has 5-star reviews from Amazon readers. Order Scott Rahn's “The Book of It” on his website at www.srahn.com, or grab a copy on Amazon.

The Book of It

Author | Richard Scott Rahn

Genre | History/Philosophy

Publisher | Page Publishing

Published date | March 27, 2019

