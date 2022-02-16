"Disappeared and Found" by Kerry Reis will be featured at The Festival of Books in 2022

“Disappeared and Found” by Kerry Reis (Outskirts Press, 2019), will be featured at Tucson Festival of Books in 2022. The book tells the story of a young woman named Dorothy who searches for her biological family, eventually leading her to an intriguing twenty-year-old cold case involving a mother and her baby daughter mysteriously disappearing while out for a stroll.

The story begins with Dorothy who was raised by well-off parents and has a promising future working towards a medical profession, only to overhear her father revealing that she was actually adopted. Dorothy, who is taken aback by her father's words, decides to undertake an undercover investigation into her biological family by contacting a television docuseries dedicated to reuniting families. The host of the docuseries, Rory, uncovers a close DNA match, a probable genetic brother, during his investigation and reaches out to the match, Scott, who responds that his sister had not been adopted, but had disappeared along with his mother when they went for a walk, a story he had just dealt with in an interview with another television docuseries about cold case disappearances.

“Disappeared and Found” is an intriguing piece of narrative of the revisitation of a twenty-year-old cold case of a mother and child's disappearance, only to find the reappearance of a woman who disappeared as a child is alive— capturing the attention of a couple of television programs, local and federal law enforcement of reopening the case to investigate. Dorothy, on the other hand, is confused about her relationship with the father who raised her, reconnecting with a family that lost her, and the mystery of what happened to her biological mother.

According to Amazon Reviewer Melissa Newell Wootton, the book was a good read, especially how “the relationships form and develop. Dorothy was a believable and likable character.“ Therefore, “…if you love a good mystery where a cold case is finally solved, then you won't want to pass up this extraordinary novel. It is an incredible story that grips you from the first page,” Readers Favorite stated, along with other reviewers Booklife by Publishers Weekly and InD'Tale Magazine.

Interested? Learn more about “Disappeared and Found” by Kerry Reis available on Amazon, and come visit the upcoming Tucson Festival of Books in March 12-13, 2022!

Disappeared and Found

Author | Kerry Reis

Genre | Fiction/Mystery & Detective

Publisher | Outskirts Press

Published date | November 9, 2019

Author Bio

Kerry Reis, author of “Disappeared and Found,” was born in Oregon and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. He attended the University of California, Los Angeles and graduated with a bachelor's degree in film and television arts. He started working for ABC Television, eventually moving up to the position of associate director of digital broadcast communications for the Disney ABC Television Group over the course of his 28-year career. He has traveled widely throughout the United States and Europe and currently resides in Colorado.

— WebWireID285365 —