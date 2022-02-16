Zylia N. Knowlin deals with race and identity in her book "1991"

Zylia N. Knowlin's “1991” (Newman Springs; 2021) revolves around a popular saying on the Internet that goes, “Every black woman is a queen.” It tells the story of African-American women at predominantly white institutions through the perspective of Empress, who attends a predominantly white college.

Empress leaves the bustling city life of Gully to attend Walcott College in the quiet suburban town of Andover. It is the year 1991, and she has to race against time to make her mark at Walcott College. Through her hard work, dedication, and persistence, she overcomes hate and other struggles to remain true to herself, her culture and pride.

“1991” does more than just prompt readers to reflect on how far African-American women have come today. Revolving around the themes of race, identity, hopes and dreams, the book seeks to send a message to each and every black woman that she is the master of her destiny and her body – and that beauty flows from her black skin.

Author Bio

Zylia N. Knowlin is the proud author of “The Memoirs of an Empress” and “1991,” which actually is the first book in the series Living as an Empress. She is currently working on a children's book that will feature the same characters she uses throughout the adult series “Living as an Empress.” She is a PhD candidate at Barry University. She is the mother of four daughters as well.

She has been featured in several magazines and newspapers in the USA. By visiting her website, www.blackgirlswrite2.com, you can learn more about her professional writing services.

As the owner of Black Girls Write 2 LLC, she has branded merchandise available for sale at www.empresshaberdashery.com.

