"Buster Brown's Neighborhood" by Karen Boxell will be featured in LA Times 2022

Karen Boxell, author of “Buster Brown's Neighborhood” (iUniverse, 2021), will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022. This book tells the story of an orange tabby cat who is rescued from a life in the big city to living in an old house in a small city. The story is narrated by the cat Buster Brown, recounting his daily routines, small excursions, and interactions with Mister and Missus house surrounded by fenced grounds, and a wide variety of wild critters.
Living on the streets, he would have struggled to find food, water, and shelter on a daily basis, as is the fate of any critter in the city—and among the difficulties that he had to go through was an encounter with a wild coyote, from which he barely escaped with his life. It's the center of a story in which Buster bravely escapes and eventually confronts the coyote to protect his comfortable livelihood.
One very early morning, while patrolling his lovely property, Buster comes upon a new critter, and not one he wishes to welcome to his neighborhood. He has a terrifying encounter with a coyote. Two or three time the coyote nearly succeeds in capturing Buster and devouring him for breakfast. However, Buster is fast, fleet, and smart enough to outwit this ferocious beast. He leaps over the high fence from the outdoor grill and races through unknown streets to find a hiding place, safe from the jaws of such a monster. Mister and Missus had searched and searched for him, but finally knew that if he were able, he would find his way back. Which Buster did nearly eight hours later, bruised and injured, but alive, and finally home.
“Buster Brown's Neighborhood” is a heartwarming story of a cat who finds his forever home and family, where he lived happily together in a comfortable old house. Interested? Find out more and grab a copy of Karen Boxell's new release on Amazon and come visit the LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022.
Buster Brown's Neighborhood
Author | Karen Boxell
Genre | Children's book
Publisher |iUniverse
Published date | December 2021
Author Bio
The author is a retired high school teacher who has been writing, mostly for her own pleasure, and for small local publications for many years. She is a minor published poet. She has a deep love and appreciation for the many creatures that share our human world. She talks to her own pets as if they were completely in mutual understanding with her, and indeed, they sometimes seem to be. She and her husband have created a haven of their small property that has been very welcoming to animals that live in water, as well as on and under the ground, and those who soar above us all.
