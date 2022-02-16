The Last Neanderthal Clan, relaunched by Charlie Boring, Takes Readers Back To the late Pleistocene Era When Cave-Dwelling Clans Compete for Survival

Around 40,000 years ago, the Neanderthal species is thought to have gone extinct. Neanderthals roamed Europe and Asia for centuries and lived in small family groups called clans. Demographic reasons, such as tiny population size, inbreeding and random variations are considered potential causes in their demise—although the cause of their extinction remains seriously debated.
Charlie Boring and his comprehensive knowledge and interest in prehistoric civilization will take the readers on a journey to the cold and harsh environment during the Pleistocene epoch to witness the final struggle for survival of “The Last Neanderthal Clan.”
The robust Neanderthals ruled the terrain of northern Europe for millennia, hunting, gathering and reproducing. Upon the advent of the Cro-Magnon tribes, the Neanderthals were confronted with a new and more formidable foe, that would threaten their very survival. In the historical fiction, “The Last Neanderthal Clan,” their struggle is told in a dramatic manner.
After a lengthy period of severe cold tens of thousands of years ago, the planet began to warm and glaciers began to melt. Clans were now able to go to previously undiscovered areas, since rivers have been inundated and mountain valleys have been cleared of ice. In the exploration, these two species - Cro-Magnon, also known as northern clans, and Neanderthal, also known as southern clans - come face to face. The Nord Clan, a Cro-Magnon clan, is the most powerful of them all, with a long history of hunting, killing and enslaving Neanderthal peoples. After Carni, the chief of the Nord Clan, impregnates a Neanderthal woman and leaves the mother and child with her Neanderthal Clan, he takes his clan on a hunt for Neanderthals in the warmer southern areas to capture slaves. Raka, a Neanderthal/Cro-Magnon offspring, is later tasked with leading what remains of his clan on a hunt for new hunting grounds and protection from the northern clans. To secure their existence, they must battle not only the dangers of Cro-magnon clans, but also the cave bear, dire wolf, the cave lion and the harsh environment.
Join Charlie and this exciting dive in history. Experience a life that might have been. Get your copy.
Book is available at https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/the-last-neanderthal-clan-raka-of-the-last-neanderthal-clan-by-charlie-boring/
The Last Neanderthal Clan: Raka of the Last Neanderthal Clan
Author: Charlie Boring
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Publication Date: October 2021
Genre: Historical Fiction, Fantasy, Adventure
Target Audience: Teens, Young Adults, Inquisitive Minds
About the Author
Charlie Boring shared a lifelong interest in prehistoric civilizations with his late daughter, Lisa. Lisa grew up listening to Charlie's tales about cave-dwelling clans and the characters in those stories have been developed and expanded in “The Last Neanderthal Clan.” Charlie has drawn upon a lifetime of study of anthropology to make the book as realistic as possible. Charlie lives in Virginia; but has traveled extensively in Europe, where he has set his novel. He hopes that you enjoy reading the novel as much as he enjoyed writing it.
— WebWireID285362 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.