The Last Neanderthal Clan, relaunched by Charlie Boring, Takes Readers Back To the late Pleistocene Era When Cave-Dwelling Clans Compete for Survival

Around 40,000 years ago, the Neanderthal species is thought to have gone extinct. Neanderthals roamed Europe and Asia for centuries and lived in small family groups called clans. Demographic reasons, such as tiny population size, inbreeding and random variations are considered potential causes in their demise—although the cause of their extinction remains seriously debated.

Charlie Boring and his comprehensive knowledge and interest in prehistoric civilization will take the readers on a journey to the cold and harsh environment during the Pleistocene epoch to witness the final struggle for survival of “The Last Neanderthal Clan.”

The robust Neanderthals ruled the terrain of northern Europe for millennia, hunting, gathering and reproducing. Upon the advent of the Cro-Magnon tribes, the Neanderthals were confronted with a new and more formidable foe, that would threaten their very survival. In the historical fiction, “The Last Neanderthal Clan,” their struggle is told in a dramatic manner.

After a lengthy period of severe cold tens of thousands of years ago, the planet began to warm and glaciers began to melt. Clans were now able to go to previously undiscovered areas, since rivers have been inundated and mountain valleys have been cleared of ice. In the exploration, these two species - Cro-Magnon, also known as northern clans, and Neanderthal, also known as southern clans - come face to face. The Nord Clan, a Cro-Magnon clan, is the most powerful of them all, with a long history of hunting, killing and enslaving Neanderthal peoples. After Carni, the chief of the Nord Clan, impregnates a Neanderthal woman and leaves the mother and child with her Neanderthal Clan, he takes his clan on a hunt for Neanderthals in the warmer southern areas to capture slaves. Raka, a Neanderthal/Cro-Magnon offspring, is later tasked with leading what remains of his clan on a hunt for new hunting grounds and protection from the northern clans. To secure their existence, they must battle not only the dangers of Cro-magnon clans, but also the cave bear, dire wolf, the cave lion and the harsh environment.

The Last Neanderthal Clan: Raka of the Last Neanderthal Clan

Author: Charlie Boring

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: October 2021

Genre: Historical Fiction, Fantasy, Adventure

Target Audience: Teens, Young Adults, Inquisitive Minds

About the Author

Charlie Boring shared a lifelong interest in prehistoric civilizations with his late daughter, Lisa. Lisa grew up listening to Charlie's tales about cave-dwelling clans and the characters in those stories have been developed and expanded in “The Last Neanderthal Clan.” Charlie has drawn upon a lifetime of study of anthropology to make the book as realistic as possible. Charlie lives in Virginia; but has traveled extensively in Europe, where he has set his novel. He hopes that you enjoy reading the novel as much as he enjoyed writing it.

