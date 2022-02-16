"Disappeared and Found" by Kerry Reis will be featured in Spring 2022

Kerry Reis, author of “Disappeared and Found” (Outskirts Press, 2019), will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022. The book follows the journey of a young woman as she searches for her biological family, eventually leading her to an intriguing twenty-year-old cold case involving a mother and her baby daughter mysteriously disappearing while out for a stroll. The story begins with Dorothy, the protagonist, who was raised by well-off parents with a promising future working towards a medical career, only to overhear her father reveal that she was actually adopted.
Dorothy, astonished by her father's words, decides discreetly to search for the truth of her biological family by reaching out to a television docuseries focused on reconnecting families. The series host, Rory, after much time searching through documents, receives the results of Dorothy's DNA test, which leads to a close genetic match, Scott, a probable biological brother. Rory reaches out to Scott, who responds that his sister had not been adopted, but had disappeared along with his mother when they went for a walk twenty years ago, a story he had just been interviewed about with another television docuseries that focuses on cold case disappearances.
“Disappeared and Found” is a development that arouses interest and surprise from a couple of television programs, local and federal law enforcement, and a splintered family. The reappearance of a woman who disappeared as a child brings two television productions together in collaboration, as the FBI joins local police in the reopened case, but Dorothy wonders about the wound of her relationship with the father who raised her, reconnecting with a family that lost her, and the mystery of what happened to her biological mother.
According to Amazon Reviewer Melissa Newell Wootton, the book was a good-read, especially how “the relationships form and develop. Dorothy was a believable and likable character.“ Therefore, “…if you love a good mystery where a cold case is finally solved, then you won't want to pass up this extraordinary novel. It is an incredible story that grips you from the first page,” Readers Favorite stated, along with other reviewers Booklife by Publishers Weekly and InD'Tale Magazine.
Interested? Learn more about “Disappeared and Found” by Kerry Reis available on Amazon, and come visit the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books in April 23-24, 2022!
Disappeared and Found
Author | Kerry Reis
Genre | Fiction/Mystery & Detective
Publisher | Outskirts Press
Published date | November 9, 2019
Author Bio
Kerry Reis, the author of “Disappeared and Found,” was born in Oregon and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. He attended the University of California, Los Angeles and graduated with a bachelor's degree in film and television arts. He started working for ABC Television, eventually moving up to the position of associate director of digital broadcast communications for the Disney ABC Television Group over the course of his 28-year career. He has traveled widely throughout the United States and Europe and currently resides in Colorado.
