Outside the Lines Weekend Edition Returns Saturday, Feb. 19

The weekly edition of Outside the Lines, ESPN's flagship journalism program widely acclaimed for its-hard hitting reporting and incisive commentary, returns Saturday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m. ET for a new season.

The hour-long program is hosted by Jeremy Schaap, one of the network's longest-tenured and most honored personalities. Daily OTL segments will continue to be seen every weekday within the noon ET edition of SportsCenter.

In its Saturday return edition, OTL will have reports on the trial surrounding the drug-related death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs and on the University of Pennsylvania's transgender athlete Lia Thomas. Also included: the ESPN Cover Story on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks (more details to be announced) and a commentary from Schaap on the present and future of Tom Brady.

Among topics for upcoming editions of the program: the Joe Paterno Legacy 10 years later; the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's major league debut; an update on conditions for migrant workers in Qatar as the 2022 World Cup approaches; the mission of the recently opened Earl Monroe Basketball Academy in New York; robot umpires in professional baseball; and profiles of NBA all-stars Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

OTL content will also continue to appear on the ESPN YouTube channel, ESPN.com and E:60.

Outside the Lines launched as a periodic prime time news show in May of 1990 and has evolved through several formats. The 32-year-old brand has been honored with 15 Sports Emmy Awards, four Edward R. Murrow Awards, three Peabody Awards and a DuPont Award.

