A guide to not being crushed in Total War: WARHAMMER III

The Total War franchise has been around since 2000, mixing real-time tactics with turn-based strategy and resource management to deliver a unique take on war seen through the lens of various time periods, fictional and historical.

The original dropped you into the Sengoku period of Japanese history, thick with samurai warfare. Since then, 15 releases have spanned the globe and history, including a look at medieval, Roman, Napoleonic, and Britannic warfare. There have also been a few fictional settings, including this year's Total War: WARHAMMER III, which takes place in Games Workshop's Warhammer universe.

As with all the Total War games, success is tied to having a strong knowledge of the game's factions and – of course – a strategy to defeat them.

We spoke with developers Creative Assembly to gather some insight into the game's playable forces and extract some hints to help you master the setting, tactics, and adversaries of Total War: WARHAMMER III.

The game is broken down into a single-player campaign – which tasks players with saving or killing a dying god – and multiplayer, which lets you play against up to seven others. There's a great, optional single-player prologue designed to ease new players into the Total War franchise and Warhammer narrative. The game also lets you create custom single-player and multiplayer battles.

But the first thing you need to know about is the factions.

Factions

Grand Cathay

A mighty civilization loosely based on real-world China. This army relies on the yin-yang balance of melee and missile units, which become stronger when placed near each other. Characters increase that harmony. And the faction's spellcasters can support each other, increasing the power of their spells.

Kislev

Warhammer's take on a fantasy Russia, the Kislev forces include War Bears, hybrid infantry, and swift cavalry. Kislev units are much more courageous than other factions' units, meaning they will stand their ground longer against desperate odds.

Khorne

The followers of the Blood God field a melee-focused army that can level enemies with a charge. They don't have any spellcasters, but Khornate Daemons are naturally resistant to magic.

Tzeentch

Tzeentch is the Chaos god of magic, evolution, manipulation, and trickery. The army of the Tzeentch relies on spellcasting, missile firepower, and flying units – all protected by a magical barrier – to take on enemy armies. Casting generates favor from their god, granting the army abilities that can be unleashed during battle.

Nurgle

The Plague Lord's followers are a slow but tough race that relies on melee in battle. They have high health and cause damage through passive abilities.

Slaanesh

The hedonistic followers of the god of pain and amoral pleasure are very fast on the battlefield and excel at flanking and piercing armor, but they have low health and armor themselves. Killing fleeing enemies grant this army favor with their god, which can be used to activate special army abilities.

Daemons of Chaos

The Ungol Prince leads this army and mixes the forces of all of the Chaos Gods, leading to an unpredictable and versatile army. Causing damage with your lord generates random army abilities which can be used in battle.

Ogre Kingdoms

The ogres are available to anyone who pre-purchased the game or bought it within the first week after release. This army includes a vast array of monstrous units with line-breaking charges and speed. The infantry, though, is weak and expendable. Captured enemies can be slaughtered to unlock powerful abilities.

Tips

Once you settle on a faction – and read up on the enemy factions you'll be facing – you'll need to master the campaign and battles. Here are a few tips provided by Creative Assembly to excel at Total War: WARHAMMER III.

Gameplay in Total War: WARHAMMER III, like all Total War games, is broken down into a turn-based campaign and real-time battles. We've gathered tips for both.

Campaign



It takes money to maintain a well-oiled war machine. Keep an eye on your income (seen at the top of the screen), and don't forget your standing armies consume resources. Don't stretch yourself too thin.



Don't forget to maintain Control of your settlements using garrisoned armies and tax reprieves to prevent unrest.



Guard your borders to stave off invasion.



Use your heroes to help maintain peace and strength across your kingdom.



Keep an eye on enemy troop movement, and remember to use Ambush stance with your armies to surprise enemies on the march.



Battle



The leadership value of a unit is a reflection of how likely it is they will break and flee in combat. Keep generals and heroes nearby to try to prevent that.



Protect those flanks!



Remember rock-paper-scissors. Spears defeat cavalry, swordsmen defeat spears, archers defeat swordsmen, and cavalry defeat archers.



Sacrifice your cheap pawns to protect and help your more expensive units.



Topography matters, providing an advantage to high ground and protection from archers when the line of sight is lost.



Don't forget to use the special abilities of heroes, generals, some units, and entire armies.



Spellcasting draws from a limited pool of resources in a battle, don't use it all up at the beginning.



Don't forget to pick up Total War: WARHAMMER III in the first week to get access to the Ogre Kingdoms.

