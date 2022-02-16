Watch now: fifth event of the Ukie Hub Crawl 2022 tells you the what and the how for Blockchain/NFT and the games industry

The Hub Crawl 2022 continued this week with our fourth event in the eight-session virtual programme, "The what and the how for Blockchain/NFT and the games industry." Our speakers explored the opportunity of digital currencies and tokens looking at it from a games company and consumer perspective.
Access to the recording is here. Please use the following timings to help you navigate through the video –
- Sam Collins, Ukie (sam@ukie.org.uk) (0.00 – 2.42)
- Peter Lewin, Wiggin (Peter.Lewin@wiggin.co.uk) Key Legal and Regulatory Challenges – (2.42 – 23.54)
- Tom Palmer and James Magee, HeliconNFT (tom@geventm.com, james@geventm.com) – (23.55 – 47.05)
- David Amor, Playmint (david.amor@playmint.com) – (47.05 – 1.12.20)
- Games panel sharing experiences – (1.12.20 – 1.43.07)
- Dave Ranyard, DRI
- Ed Mason, Curve Reality
On Tuesday 22nd February at 4pm we'll look at how games companies reach existing and potential customers in a way that support both the customers and companies needs.
Please join us by registering here.
Here are the registration pages for the 8 virtual events –
Tuesday 18 January – Games staff of the Future games-staff-of-the-future-tickets
Tuesday 25 January – Retaining staff for the long term retaining-your-team-for-the-long-term
Tuesday 1 February – New technology for games technology-for-games-tickets-228895100407
Tuesday 8 February – Finance for Growth finance-for-growth
Tuesday 15 February – The how and the what for Blockchain & NFT and the games industry blockchain nft
Tuesday 22 February – Reaching and building a relationship with consumers reaching and building
Tuesday 1 March – The latest trends in data analytics in games trends-in-data-analytics
Tuesday 8 March – the future of esports the-future-of-esports
— WebWireID285377 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.