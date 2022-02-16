Watch now: fifth event of the Ukie Hub Crawl 2022 tells you the what and the how for Blockchain/NFT and the games industry

The Hub Crawl 2022 continued this week with our fourth event in the eight-session virtual programme, "The what and the how for Blockchain/NFT and the games industry." Our speakers explored the opportunity of digital currencies and tokens looking at it from a games company and consumer perspective.

Access to the recording is here. Please use the following timings to help you navigate through the video –



Sam Collins, Ukie (sam@ukie.org.uk) (0.00 – 2.42)



Peter Lewin, Wiggin (Peter.Lewin@wiggin.co.uk) Key Legal and Regulatory Challenges – (2.42 – 23.54)



Tom Palmer and James Magee, HeliconNFT (tom@geventm.com, james@geventm.com) – (23.55 – 47.05)



David Amor, Playmint (david.amor@playmint.com) – (47.05 – 1.12.20)



Games panel sharing experiences – (1.12.20 – 1.43.07)



Dave Ranyard, DRI



Ed Mason, Curve Reality



On Tuesday 22nd February at 4pm we'll look at how games companies reach existing and potential customers in a way that support both the customers and companies needs.

