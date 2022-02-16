Vote for a Future NBA Emote in Fortnite in the NBA 75 All-Star Hub!

In celebration of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season and NBA All-Star 2022, the league has joined Fortnite once again!

Although fan voting has concluded for who will play in the NBA All-Star Game (happening Feb. 20 at 8 PM ET!), fans can now vote for which NBA celebration they want turned into a future Emote in Fortnite. Voting starts now in the NBA 75 All-Star Hub, made by creator team Atlas Creative! When you're not voting, shoot hoops, hang out with friends, and browse iconic NBA highlights.

This occasion is a full-court press: new and returning NBA Outfits are in the Item Shop now along with a new Back Bling for repping your favorite team!

For the first time ever, Fortnite players can vote in-game for a future Emote! Live now until 10 AM ET on February 23, 2022, explore the NBA 75 All-Star Hub and its many amenities, including indoor and outdoor basketball courts, photo booths, and lounge areas. The outside area is a section of “NBA Lane,” a nod to the NBA's season-long campaign in celebration of NBA 75!

The “Vote to Emote” screen in NBA Lane is where you'll weigh in on the NBA celebration you want as a future Emote. Choose between three iconic celebrations of members of the 2022 NBA All-Star team! Their celebrations will display on the Vote to Emote screen.

!

You can vote up to five times daily in the Hub. Voting is active until 10 AM ET on February 23, 2022. After voting has ended, keep an eye on our social channels to find out the winning celebration!

Finished voting for the day? Sink enough baskets in the Hub and you'll net some XP and the High Hoops Spray. (For more info, see the NBA 75 All-Star Hub Quests. 🏀)

Here are some preview shots of the Hub before jumping in!

Just in time for the new Hub, wear NBA 75 warmups with the new NBA 75 Set, or wear a uniform from any NBA team with the returning In The Paint Set! These items of both Sets are available in the Shop now.

There are ten Outfits in the NBA 75 Set, each with three Styles of a different color: default diamond, red, and gray. Also, display a holographic logo of any of the league's 30 teams with the NBA Beacon Back Bling! You can switch which team to rep in your Locker.

Speaking of repping a team, the ten Outfits of the In The Paint Set come with uniforms of all 30 NBA teams. Like with the NBA Beacon Back Bling, switch to the team you want to rep by going to your Locker. Two new uniforms have been added to commemorate the Hub: All-Star '22 Red and All-Star '22 Gray!

Accessories of the In The Paint Set have returned as well, including the Dribblin' Emote, the Mini Hoop and NBA Championship Trophy Back Blings, and the Hookshot Toy.

Never benched. Always ready. Vote and take the court starting now!

