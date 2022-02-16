Tetrahydrofuran Added to the List of Chemicals Known to the State of California to Cause Cancer for Purposes of Proposition 65

The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) added tetrahydrofuran (THF) to the list of chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer for purposes of Proposition 65 this past December. The basis for the listing was previously described in a public notice published back in June of last year.

Tetrahydrofuran is an organic compound that is mainly used as a precursor to polymers and as an industrial solvent. It is a colorless liquid with an ether-like odor. Routes of potential exposure listed by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) include inhalation, skin and/or eye contact, and ingestion. In addition to cancer concerns, exposure can cause irritation of the eyes and upper respiratory system, nausea, dizziness, headache, and central nervous system depression.

“Tetrahydrofuran's addition to the Prop 65 list means businesses must now provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to this chemical compound in the products that they purchase, in their homes or workplaces, or that are released into the environment,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing's Huntington Beach facility. “To protect workers in industries that utilize tetrahydrofuran, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set a Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL) and NIOSH has a Recommended Exposure Limit (REL).”

Helping businesses and institutions in California test and monitor for exposure risks to tetrahydrofuran and many other regulated chemicals are the industrial hygiene, environmental, and material testing experts at LA Testing. They provide laboratory services, sampling supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect workers and consumers. These services also help to keep businesses in compliance with health and safety regulations.

To learn more about testing for tetrahydrofuran or other industrial hygiene, material, environmental, health and safety issues, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California's leading laboratory for indoor air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash, and smoke damage, particulates, and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), CDC ELITE, NVLAP, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health, and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including South Pasadena, Huntington Beach, San Leandro, San Diego, and Ontario.

— WebWireID285375 —