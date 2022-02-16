American Express Announces the "Services that Back Us" Grant Program in Partnership with Main Street America to Support U.S. Small Businesses in the Personal Service Industry.

- The 'Services that Back Us” program, in partnership with Main Street America, aims to provide much-needed financial support and resources to small business owners in the U.S. personal services industry.

- 75 small business owners will be eligible to receive a $5,000 grant each to be used toward physical and digital improvements for their businesses.

American Express AXP, today announced the 'Services that Back Us' grant program in partnership with Main Street America to support U.S. small businesses in the personal service industry that have been deeply affected by the pandemic as early shutdowns and changing consumer behavior have impacted foot traffic and revenue.

The program will provide 75 U.S. personal service industry small businesses in older or historic commercial districts with a $5,000 grant to be used towards critical needs such as physical and digital improvements, new equipment, technology, and training to support their financial recovery and growth.

“Local salons, barbershops, tailors, dry cleaners and more are at the center of our communities, making up our daily routines and helping us put our best foot forward,” said Colleen Taylor, President of Merchant Services – U.S., American Express. “They rely heavily on in-person customers and have been incredibly innovative in adapting and re-adapting their businesses since the onset of the pandemic. Even so, the constant ebb and flow of foot traffic has continued to be a source of economic hardship as new COVID variants have emerged. We hope these grants will help them stay open, keep innovating and continue to grow through this next phase of recovery.”

This program marks the latest effort in American Express' “Backing Small” initiative to provide financial support and educational resources to businesses throughout the pandemic. Additional programs and resources include Shop Small and Small Business Saturday, and grant programs like the Coalition to Back Black-Owned Small Businesses and Backing Historic Small Restaurants.

Small business owners who own personal service businesses can learn more and apply for the grant program here. Applications will be accepted through 11:59 PM CT March 1, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com

— WebWireID285361 —