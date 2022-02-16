Helping Train Future Mechanics

At XPO Logistics, we talk a lot about our goal of becoming the best carrier in the industry. We're going to accomplish that goal because of our people. I'm biased, but I know we have the best team in transportation.

Our team members are committed to excelling at their own roles and giving back to the communities they serve.

Recently, I was proud of our team members for sharing their knowledge with high school students in Pennsylvania.

Brad Tupper, one of our LTL shop managers, recently volunteered as a judge at the inaugural Pennsylvania College of Technology CTE diesel competition. XPO also provided the competitors, high school students from a variety of career and technical education schools, with three trucks to use.

During the Dec. 10-11 event, three top performers won scholarships to enroll in the college's heavy equipment technology, diesel technology, electric power generation or diesel emphasis majors. The students participated in 10 industry-sponsored stations and were judged on their ability in data analysis, differential adjustment and other related categories.

At the air brake station, students performed an air brake inspection using XPO trucks. Brad told our team there was promising talent in each of the groups. By becoming more visible at similar events in the future, I know we'll show students that joining XPO means joining a diverse team with ample opportunity to grow.

You've heard a lot about the tight labor market lately. Similar to the current driver shortage, we're also experiencing high demand for mechanics. They're an essential part of the supply chain and ensure our equipment is safe for our colleagues. We aim to provide rewarding opportunities for men and women looking to explore careers across all parts of the transportation industry.

Technical education is critical in building tomorrow's workforce. By participating in events like this one at Penn College, we're committed to being an employer of choice for the next generation of emerging transportation talent.

If you're interested in joining a forward-thinking team, please check out our current open positions here. If you're interested in learning more about mechanic roles, please click here.

