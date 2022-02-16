Helping Train Future Mechanics

At XPO Logistics, we talk a lot about our goal of becoming the best carrier in the industry. We're going to accomplish that goal because of our people. I'm biased, but I know we have the best team in transportation.
Our team members are committed to excelling at their own roles and giving back to the communities they serve.
Recently, I was proud of our team members for sharing their knowledge with high school students in Pennsylvania.
Brad Tupper, one of our LTL shop managers, recently volunteered as a judge at the inaugural Pennsylvania College of Technology CTE diesel competition. XPO also provided the competitors, high school students from a variety of career and technical education schools, with three trucks to use.
During the Dec. 10-11 event, three top performers won scholarships to enroll in the college's heavy equipment technology, diesel technology, electric power generation or diesel emphasis majors. The students participated in 10 industry-sponsored stations and were judged on their ability in data analysis, differential adjustment and other related categories.
At the air brake station, students performed an air brake inspection using XPO trucks. Brad told our team there was promising talent in each of the groups. By becoming more visible at similar events in the future, I know we'll show students that joining XPO means joining a diverse team with ample opportunity to grow.
You've heard a lot about the tight labor market lately. Similar to the current driver shortage, we're also experiencing high demand for mechanics. They're an essential part of the supply chain and ensure our equipment is safe for our colleagues. We aim to provide rewarding opportunities for men and women looking to explore careers across all parts of the transportation industry.
Technical education is critical in building tomorrow's workforce. By participating in events like this one at Penn College, we're committed to being an employer of choice for the next generation of emerging transportation talent.
If you're interested in joining a forward-thinking team, please check out our current open positions here. If you're interested in learning more about mechanic roles, please click here.
— WebWireID285360 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.