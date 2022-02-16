Lily AI now available on Microsoft Azure to re-define retail ecommerce with AI-powered Customer Intent Platform

Lily AI, a customer intent platform built to power the present and future of ecommerce, today announced that its platform is now hosted on Microsoft Azure. Lily AI is now available on the Azure Marketplace and also available through Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions; and has additionally been made co-sell ready.
Lily AI injects robust product attribute data and unique customer intent into the entire ecommerce stack, supercharging retailers of all types by dramatically improving on-site search, personalized product discovery, recommendations and demand prediction, unlocking millions in new revenues. Major retailing brands use Lily AI to deliver millions in top- and bottom-line impact. The company's platform turns qualitative product attributes into a universal mathematical language at a high volume with unprecedented accuracy. By using AI-powered image recognition to extract product attributes, Lily allows retailers to configure 10x more attributes for each product - from fit to style, from embellishments to occasion and much more.
The software is one of the only platforms that combines rich product attribute data & customer intent in the ecommerce stack at scale. Lily AI helps the world's largest retailers and brands drive increased conversion, larger order sizes, enhanced demand forecasting and a future in which consumers return to their ecommerce sites time and again. The Lily AI customer intent platform has built its next-generation AI Image recognition using core Azure services including Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Queues, Azure Database for MySQL, Azure Cache for Redis and Azure Blob Storage.
“Lily AI's collaboration with Microsoft has been critical in reaching retail and ecommerce enterprise customers who can benefit from our solution. In the last year alone, we have seen a 350% increase in annual recurring revenue.”, said Pete Lee, SVP of Sales and Partnerships at Lily AI. “We look forward to further developing our product within Microsoft's ecosystem, and expanding our global presence by leveraging the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace.”
”We're happy to welcome Lily AI and its customer intent platform to Microsoft Azure and to Microsoft AppSource, which provides our partners with great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers customers solutions such as the product attribute data and unique consumer intent from Lily AI that helps retail ecommerce brands grow their revenues and boost customer engagement and loyalty.” - Keith Mercier, general manager, WW Retail and Consumer Goods Industry at Microsoft
About Lily AI
Lily AI is the customer intent platform built to power the present and future of ecommerce. Lily AI injects robust product attribute data and unique customer intent into the entire ecommerce stack, supercharging retailers of all types by dramatically improving on-site search, personalized product discovery, recommendations and demand prediction, unlocking millions in new revenues.
The company is trusted by some of the world's largest retail brands, including Bloomingdale's, Gap Inc., J. Crew and thredUP, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Learn more at www.lily.ai.
— WebWireID285330 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.