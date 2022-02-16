Lily AI now available on Microsoft Azure to re-define retail ecommerce with AI-powered Customer Intent Platform

Lily AI, a customer intent platform built to power the present and future of ecommerce, today announced that its platform is now hosted on Microsoft Azure. Lily AI is now available on the Azure Marketplace and also available through Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions; and has additionally been made co-sell ready.

Lily AI injects robust product attribute data and unique customer intent into the entire ecommerce stack, supercharging retailers of all types by dramatically improving on-site search, personalized product discovery, recommendations and demand prediction, unlocking millions in new revenues. Major retailing brands use Lily AI to deliver millions in top- and bottom-line impact. The company's platform turns qualitative product attributes into a universal mathematical language at a high volume with unprecedented accuracy. By using AI-powered image recognition to extract product attributes, Lily allows retailers to configure 10x more attributes for each product - from fit to style, from embellishments to occasion and much more.

The software is one of the only platforms that combines rich product attribute data & customer intent in the ecommerce stack at scale. Lily AI helps the world's largest retailers and brands drive increased conversion, larger order sizes, enhanced demand forecasting and a future in which consumers return to their ecommerce sites time and again. The Lily AI customer intent platform has built its next-generation AI Image recognition using core Azure services including Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Queues, Azure Database for MySQL, Azure Cache for Redis and Azure Blob Storage.

“Lily AI's collaboration with Microsoft has been critical in reaching retail and ecommerce enterprise customers who can benefit from our solution. In the last year alone, we have seen a 350% increase in annual recurring revenue.”, said Pete Lee, SVP of Sales and Partnerships at Lily AI. “We look forward to further developing our product within Microsoft's ecosystem, and expanding our global presence by leveraging the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace.”

”We're happy to welcome Lily AI and its customer intent platform to Microsoft Azure and to Microsoft AppSource, which provides our partners with great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers customers solutions such as the product attribute data and unique consumer intent from Lily AI that helps retail ecommerce brands grow their revenues and boost customer engagement and loyalty.” - Keith Mercier, general manager, WW Retail and Consumer Goods Industry at Microsoft

About Lily AI

Lily AI is the customer intent platform built to power the present and future of ecommerce. Lily AI injects robust product attribute data and unique customer intent into the entire ecommerce stack, supercharging retailers of all types by dramatically improving on-site search, personalized product discovery, recommendations and demand prediction, unlocking millions in new revenues.

The company is trusted by some of the world's largest retail brands, including Bloomingdale's, Gap Inc., J. Crew and thredUP, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Learn more at www.lily.ai.

— WebWireID285330 —