Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61 is the first Casio watch to be made with biomass plastics sourced from renewable organic substances.
Produced from regenerable resources, biomass plastics are attracting attention as a material that can help reduce environmental impact by curbing CO2 emissions.
For the first time in any Casio watch, the PRW-61 uses biomass plastics in the case, band, and case back. The environmentally friendly biomass plastics are produced using materials derived from castor seeds and corn, as well as other raw materials. Casio is proud of this new material application for its line of outdoor tools, PRO TREK, for nature lovers.
Delivering on outdoor utility, the model is equipped with Triple Sensor (digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer), as well as Multi-Band 6 radio wave reception from 6 transmission stations around the world, and Tough Solar to provide stable power for these functions and more. For optimum readability, the design features thick bar indexes to check time, direction, and other indicators at a glance, as well as slits on the band above and below the dial that serve as guides to quickly read the compass direction indicated by the second hand.
As part of its focus on the Sustainable Development Goals, Casio is pursuing a number of environmentally friendly initiatives, including a shift from plastic to recycled paper in packaging for the PRW-61. Moving forward, Casio will also contribute to efforts to build a circular economy by expanding its use of sustainable materials in the design of other watch models, as well.
Model Color
PRW-61Y-3 Khaki × Black
PRW-61Y-1B Black × Black
PRW-61-1A Black × Silver
-----
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5H_wb05-9A
Specifications
Construction: Low-temperature resistant (–10°C/14°F)
Water Resistance: 100 meters
Radio Frequency: 77.5 kHz (DCF77: Germany); 60 kHz UK; 60 kHz USA; 40 kHz (JJY: Fukushima, Japan) / 60 kHz (JJY: Kyushu, Japan); 68.5 kHz (BPC: China)
Radio Wave Reception: Automatic reception up to six times a day (except for use in China: up to five times a day); manual reception
Digital Compass: Measures and displays direction as one of 16 points; measuring range: 0° to 359°; 60 seconds continuous measurement; hand indication of north; bidirectional calibration and magnetic declination correction
Barometer: Measuring range: 260 hPa to 1,100 hPa (7.65 inHg to 32.45 inHg); measuring unit: 1hPa (0.05inHg); atmospheric pressure change indicator (±10hPa/1hPa); atmospheric pressure tendency graph; barometric pressure tendency information alarm
Altimeter: Measuring range: -700 m to 10,000 m (-2,300 ft. to 32,800 ft.); measuring unit: 1 m (5 ft.); manual memory measurements (up to 30 records, each including altitude, date, time); auto log data (high/low altitudes, cumulative ascent and descent); altitude change indicator (±100m/5m, ±1000m/50m); other: relative altitude readings; measurement interval setting (every 5 seconds / every 2 minutes)
Thermometer: Measuring range: -10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140°F); measuring unit: 0.1°C (0.2°F)
World Time: 29 cities (29 time zones, auto daylight saving time (DST) switching, DST on/off) and Coordinated Universal Time (UTC); home city/world time city swapping
Stopwatch: 1/100-second; measuring capacity: 23:59'59.99"; measuring modes: elapsed time, split time, 1st and 2nd place times
Countdown Timer: Measuring unit: 1 second; countdown range: 60 minutes; countdown start time setting range: 1 to 60 minutes (1-minute increments)
Alarm: 5 independent daily alarms, hourly time signal
Other Functions: Auto hand home position correction; hand shift feature (manual or auto [during altitude, barometric pressure, and temperature measurement]); battery level indicator; power saving; full auto-calendar; 12/24-hour format; button operation tone on/off; full auto double LED light (Super Illuminator) with afterglow: 1.5 or 3.0 seconds
Power Source: Tough Solar power system (solar-charging system)
Continuous Operation: About 6 months after full charge, using all functions but without solar charging. About 25 months with the power-saving function ON after full charge
Size of Case: 51.0 × 47.4 × 14.7 mm
Total Weight: Approx. 53 g
— WebWireID285355 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.