Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61 is the first Casio watch to be made with biomass plastics sourced from renewable organic substances.

Produced from regenerable resources, biomass plastics are attracting attention as a material that can help reduce environmental impact by curbing CO 2 emissions.

For the first time in any Casio watch, the PRW-61 uses biomass plastics in the case, band, and case back. The environmentally friendly biomass plastics are produced using materials derived from castor seeds and corn, as well as other raw materials. Casio is proud of this new material application for its line of outdoor tools, PRO TREK, for nature lovers.

Delivering on outdoor utility, the model is equipped with Triple Sensor (digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer), as well as Multi-Band 6 radio wave reception from 6 transmission stations around the world, and Tough Solar to provide stable power for these functions and more. For optimum readability, the design features thick bar indexes to check time, direction, and other indicators at a glance, as well as slits on the band above and below the dial that serve as guides to quickly read the compass direction indicated by the second hand.

As part of its focus on the Sustainable Development Goals, Casio is pursuing a number of environmentally friendly initiatives, including a shift from plastic to recycled paper in packaging for the PRW-61. Moving forward, Casio will also contribute to efforts to build a circular economy by expanding its use of sustainable materials in the design of other watch models, as well.

Model Color

PRW-61Y-3 Khaki × Black

PRW-61Y-1B Black × Black

PRW-61-1A Black × Silver

-----

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5H_wb05-9A

Specifications

Construction: Low-temperature resistant (–10°C/14°F)

Water Resistance: 100 meters

Radio Frequency: 77.5 kHz (DCF77: Germany); 60 kHz UK; 60 kHz USA; 40 kHz (JJY: Fukushima, Japan) / 60 kHz (JJY: Kyushu, Japan); 68.5 kHz (BPC: China)

Radio Wave Reception: Automatic reception up to six times a day (except for use in China: up to five times a day); manual reception

Digital Compass: Measures and displays direction as one of 16 points; measuring range: 0° to 359°; 60 seconds continuous measurement; hand indication of north; bidirectional calibration and magnetic declination correction

Barometer: Measuring range: 260 hPa to 1,100 hPa (7.65 inHg to 32.45 inHg); measuring unit: 1hPa (0.05inHg); atmospheric pressure change indicator (±10hPa/1hPa); atmospheric pressure tendency graph; barometric pressure tendency information alarm

Altimeter: Measuring range: -700 m to 10,000 m (-2,300 ft. to 32,800 ft.); measuring unit: 1 m (5 ft.); manual memory measurements (up to 30 records, each including altitude, date, time); auto log data (high/low altitudes, cumulative ascent and descent); altitude change indicator (±100m/5m, ±1000m/50m); other: relative altitude readings; measurement interval setting (every 5 seconds / every 2 minutes)

Thermometer: Measuring range: -10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140°F); measuring unit: 0.1°C (0.2°F)

World Time: 29 cities (29 time zones, auto daylight saving time (DST) switching, DST on/off) and Coordinated Universal Time (UTC); home city/world time city swapping

Stopwatch: 1/100-second; measuring capacity: 23:59'59.99"; measuring modes: elapsed time, split time, 1st and 2nd place times

Countdown Timer: Measuring unit: 1 second; countdown range: 60 minutes; countdown start time setting range: 1 to 60 minutes (1-minute increments)

Alarm: 5 independent daily alarms, hourly time signal

Other Functions: Auto hand home position correction; hand shift feature (manual or auto [during altitude, barometric pressure, and temperature measurement]); battery level indicator; power saving; full auto-calendar; 12/24-hour format; button operation tone on/off; full auto double LED light (Super Illuminator) with afterglow: 1.5 or 3.0 seconds

Power Source: Tough Solar power system (solar-charging system)

Continuous Operation: About 6 months after full charge, using all functions but without solar charging. About 25 months with the power-saving function ON after full charge

Size of Case: 51.0 × 47.4 × 14.7 mm

Total Weight: Approx. 53 g

— WebWireID285355 —