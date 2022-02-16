Kodak installs world's largest CTP system at WKS Group

Kodak has completed the installation of the first KODAK MAGNUS Q4800 Platesetter at the WKS Group in Essen, Germany. Equipped with an XPL Pallet Loading System with four pallet stations for four different plate formats, the overall configuration of the MAGNUS Q4800 is almost 19 meters (62 feet) long and 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) wide. That makes it the biggest CTP system ever to be installed anywhere in the world.

WKS Group is one of the leading print and media service providers in Europe's German-speaking countries. The Group comprises nine companies at six sites across Germany. Advanced production facilities enable printing projects to be executed ranging from print runs of one to enormous quantities in the high-volume segment. WKS Group provides web and sheet-fed offset as well as digital printing and finishing. Fulfillment and cross-media expertise round off WKS Group's portfolio of services.

The fully automatic MAGNUS Q4800 Platesetter went into operation as planned at the WKS Group's web offset site in December 2021. Yet before that could happen, the Kodak team had to overcome daunting logistical challenges for a CTP project. Fifteen large shipping crates had to be taken by truck from Kodak's CTP development and production center in Vancouver, Canada, to Chicago. The journey then continued by air to Frankfurt, Germany, where they were subsequently transferred to the WKS Group's Essen facility on four semitrailers. On arrival, the crates had to be lifted up to the fourth floor by crane – a full 16 meters – for installation.

The MAGNUS Q4800 Platesetter offers market-leading speed and productivity for extra-large format (XLF) plate making. It supports plate sizes up to 2.86 m wide and uses KODAK SQUARESPOT Imaging Technology, providing unparalleled stability, accuracy, and reliability for maximum efficiency and superior print quality. The MAGNUS Q4800 configuration installed at WKS Group provides fully automatic XLF plate loading from four pallets with up to 4,800 plates online, which enables over 10,000 m2 of plates to run before reloading.

"The investment in such a huge CTP equipment configuration makes sense because it perfectly meets the current and future requirements of our Essen high volume production site in terms of plate sizes, throughput and fully automated operation," said Frank Döding, Business Manager / Operations Manager of WKS Group's Essen site. "The MAGNUS Q4800 Platesetter places the plate imaging capability for our web offset presses on a new technological foundation. It allowed us to switch from UV to thermal plate imaging, and it gives us the much higher plate making capacity we need. We're delighted that Kodak managed to install our new CTP solution right on schedule, especially during the continued difficult situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic," concluded Döding.

"We are extremely pleased with the successful completion of this pioneering installation. The MAGNUS Q4800 Platesetter will open up new dimensions for the WKS Group in terms of XLF plate imaging quality, automation and productivity," commented Giuliano Bianchet, VP Sales EAMER, Kodak. "The new MAGNUS Q4800 Platesetter is further proof that Kodak is investing heavily in advancing prepress and print technology, meeting our customers' needs to drive productivity, cost effectiveness and growth as the industry evolves."

About Kodak

Kodak is a global technology company focused on print and advanced materials & chemicals. We provide industry-leading hardware, software, consumables and services primarily to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing and entertainment. We are committed to environmental stewardship and ongoing leadership in developing sustainable solutions. Our broad portfolio of superior products, responsive support and world-class R&D make Kodak solutions a smart investment for customers looking to improve their profitability and drive growth. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at Kodak.com

— WebWireID285354 —