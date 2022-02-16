Jean-Christophe Flatin, President of Innovation, Science, Technology and Mars Edge, hands over reins after 30 years

Mars, Incorporated, announced that Jean-Christophe Flatin, President of Innovation, Science and Technology, and Mars Edge, will leave Mars in the first quarter of 2022. Nici Bush, currently Vice President Workplace Transformation, has been appointed as Vice President of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Mars Chief Executive Officer, Grant F. Reid, said: “Science and technology have long been vital to Mars, fueling innovation that has kept the business relevant with consumers for more than 100 years. I want to recognize and thank Jean-Christophe for the significant contributions he's made as part of Mars over the last 30 years. He's been a champion of people and principles, and his passion for innovation and exploring uncharted territories -- from new product development to new business models – has been a key part of his contribution to Mars.

“While it's always hard to say goodbye to a valued leader, I'm thrilled that Nici will be taking the helm of Innovation, Science and Technology. With her operational experience in supply and research and development – and her background in science – Nici is well-positioned to help Mars bring breakthrough thinking to the people and the pets we serve, while continuing to deliver our commitment to quality.”

Jean-Christophe's contributions span a 30-year tenure, during which he held a variety of roles across the business, inspiring those he worked with along the way, and bringing Mars to new territories. His contributions include seven years of leadership with Royal Canin, propelling it to become the fastest-growing business unit and the largest brand in the Mars portfolio. While on the Petcare Leadership Team, Jean-Christophe also spearheaded the eCommerce strategy for the business. He then took on the role of Global Chocolate President, responsible for delivering growth globally. Subsequently, he became President of Mars Edge, the Mars business focused on nutrition, and soon thereafter added the role of President of Innovation, Science and Technology for Mars to his responsibilities. He also chaired the Economics of Mutuality Solutions consulting business and, as a passionate people leader, sponsored several Mars leadership development programs.

On his time with Mars, Jean-Christophe said, “It has been my privilege to work for an organization so clearly driven and united by its Purpose – investing today in a brighter future for people, pets and our planet. I feel proud to have played a role in contributing to innovation, growth, and new business models and territories at Mars, especially in pet and human nutrition.”

Nici Bush, the new Vice President of Innovation, Science and Technology, will report to the CEO and serve on the global Mars Leadership Team. Leadership of Mars Edge will transfer to Shaid Shah, President of Mars Food, Multisales and Global Customers.

Nici's role will entail oversight of Research and Development (R&D), including Science and Technology, Innovation, Quality and Food Safety, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, the Mars Global Food Safety Center and the Mars Advanced Research Institute.

In response to her appointment, Nici said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a team of technical experts, scientists and innovators of the highest caliber in the industry. Together, we will strive to leverage leading science for the benefit of our consumers, and to help solve global challenges.”

During her nearly three decades at Mars, Nici has worked across multiple business areas and in numerous countries. She spent 15 years in Mars Petcare operations and supply management, and nine years in Mars Chocolate, where she ultimately oversaw Supply, then R&D for the global business. Nici then led the Mars science-based cocoa flavanol supplement business as the General Manager for CocoaVia in Mars Edge. Most recently, she served as Vice President Workplace Transformation, spearheading the enterprise-wide effort to develop and launch a new Future of Work initiative for Associates. With a degree in chemistry from the University of Cambridge, Nici is a keen supporter of women in STEM, and inclusion and diversity programs within the supply chain.

