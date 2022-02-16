Elizabeth Koff to become Managing Director of Telstra Health

Telstra has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Koff as Managing Director of Telstra Health, effective from 1 July 2022.
Elizabeth will succeed Professor Mary Foley AM who has decided to retire from full-time executive roles. Mary will join the Telstra Health Board as a Non-Executive Director and serve as a Special Adviser to the business.
Elizabeth is currently Secretary for NSW Health, a position she has held since May 2016. NSW Health is Australia's largest health system with 228 hospitals and 127,000 staff with an operating budget of $30 billion. In her time as Secretary, Elizabeth has overseen a number of key initiatives and changes across the NSW Health system including:
- Leadership and management of NSW Health system through the COVID-19 pandemic
- Development of Value-Based Healthcare at scale across the NSW health system
- eHealth transformation with data and analytics reform to drive clinical care improvements and business intelligence
- Transformation of NSW Ministry of Health to agile and flexible work practices
Prior to her role as Secretary for NSW Health, Elizabeth was the Deputy Secretary for Strategy and Resources at NSW Health, and Chief Executive of the Sydney Children's Hospitals Network.
Telstra CEO, Andrew Penn said Elizabeth was an outstanding health executive and he was delighted she was joining the team.
“Elizabeth possesses a deep understanding of the nation's health system and the need for it to be further digitised and integrated. She is well connected within the health sector at a critical time for the continued growth of Telstra Health. Our recent acquisitions and new contract wins have provided real momentum for the business as we work towards achieving our ambitious T25 goal to grow our Health business to $500 million in size and be Australia's leading digital health business,” said Mr Penn.
“I would also like to pay tribute to Mary in her role as Managing Director over the last five years. Mary, with her impressive team, has built and grown an industry leading digital health business for Australia and with an expanding international footprint. I am incredibly proud of Mary's achievements and of her foresight in preparing this period of transition of leadership in the business to ensure continuity and the realisation of our significant growth aspirations.”
Elizabeth will join Telstra on 19 April to facilitate a measured transition with Mary.
— WebWireID285352 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.