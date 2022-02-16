LG and Blackdove Deliver Seamless Digital Art Experience on LG LED Signage

LG Electronics (LG) has entered into a global partnership with the US-based Blackdove to deliver seamless digital art experiences on LG's advanced digital signage displays. Integrating software and curated art from Blackdove's digital art gallery and NFT (non-fungible token) platform, LG's high-quality, customizable display solution will provide a convenient way to showcase digital art, which has emerged as the dominant medium in the global art market.
LG's vibrant digital displays are the superb medium for art installations and the perfect addition to corporate lobbies, galleries, luxury residences and countless other public settings. LG LED signage offer exceptional flexibility with simple-to-install, modular, scalable designs and premium picture quality with resolutions from Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) to 8K (7,680 x 4,320).
Available in markets worldwide starting this quarter, Blackdove curation software can be bundled with LG LED signage products including LG MAGNIT, LG LED Bloc, LED All-in-One and fine-pitch LED signage to deliver the gallery's vast library of digital art assets. Hand-picked by Blackdove's curatorial team, the selection of artworks by contemporary artists such as Jonathan McCabe, Kenneth Wayne, Meghan Cheng, Franck Lefebvre and Jamie Scott encompass a broad range of subjects and styles for both new and experienced fans of digital art.
“LG is delighted to partner with Blackdove as this partnership allows us to engage our LED signage customers with a benefit that is unique to LG,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “The option to transform LG LED signage into digital canvases in spaces such as luxury residentials, corporate lobbies, hospitals and retail stores is something we think the public will have a very positive reaction to.”
“We are gratified to have been selected by such an extraordinary partner as LG,” said Marc Billings, CEO of Blackdove. “Digital art is the first form of art in history that can be experienced natively by the whole world in an instant, giving it universal appeal. This makes possible an exponential increase in both the amount and diversity of art, as well as a path to universal access to affordable art enjoyment and ownership.”
— WebWireID285348 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
