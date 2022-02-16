Digitization for more human rights in supply chains

T-Systems now offers companies a solution that enables them to meet the obligations of the Act on Corporate Due Diligence in Supply Chains. From January 1, 2023, large companies will have to document their compliance with human rights and environmental protection in their supply chains. Initially, this applies to companies with 3,000 or more employees, and one year later also to companies with more than 1,000 employees.
Availability and consolidation of data
T-Systems' solution for the Act on Corporate Due Diligence in Supply Chains is based on the Now Platform® from ServiceNow. It covers the entire supply chain and enables comprehensive reporting. For many companies, consolidated reporting on the status of their supply chain is difficult: They often maintain the data required for the reports on a departmental basis, from purchasing to controlling to legal. Not all key figures are available in sufficient quality. T-Systems' solution is an add-on to the Now Platform®. With the available data, it creates the transparency in supply chains required by law. The solution links it to supplier selection, contract management and risk management. Artificial intelligence can evaluate existing contracts with regard to obligations. A video transmission with Augmented Reality allows to check individual suppliers remotely. This reaches the quality of an on-site audit, but saves on travel expenses.
Insights into the supplier network at any time
"Companies are not only responsible for the finished product and the processes in their own plant and those up to the retailer. The preliminary products and raw materials are just as important. This also applies to suppliers on the other side of the globe. Every company is affected by the Supply Chain Act," explains Urs M. Krämer, T-Systems' Chief Commercial Officer. Procurement alone often uses several systems: on the one hand for approving and managing suppliers, and on the other for specific orders. "Dashboards provide insights into the supplier portfolio and its quality at any time."
The Now Platform® is in use in many companies. The strength of this platform is to link data from different systems in a largely automated way, to display processes and to establish new ones. "The Now Platform® supports companies' social and sustainable business efforts by providing all the data needed to ensure operational transparency," adds Robert Rosellen, Senior Sales Director Large Enterprise at ServiceNow.
