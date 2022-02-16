Orange, Sonatel and SES to Deploy First African O3b mPOWER Gateway in Senegal

Orange, one of the world's leading multi-service telecommunications groups with a presence in 18 African countries, along with its subsidiary Sonatel, the leader in Senegalese telecommunications solutions, will partner with SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, to deploy and manage the first O3b mPOWER gateway in Africa, allowing the African continent to enjoy easy access to high-performance and low-latency connectivity services. The three companies announced that the gateway for O3b mPOWER, SES's next-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) communications system, will be located at the Sonatel teleport in the Senegalese territory of Gandoul among other local satellites antennas

This very first O3b mPOWER gateway will be used by Sonatel and Orange to deliver high-performance, low-latency, and cloud-optimised connectivity services throughout Africa. SES will also use the gateway to support telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) functions for the O3b mPOWER fleet from an additional location and the first one in Africa. The terabit-scale O3b mPOWER constellation and its automated, advanced ground infrastructure can dynamically deliver multiple gigabits-per-second beams of managed data services to customers.

Orange, Sonatel and SES intend to establish a memorial on site at the Gandoul gateway. It will highlight the history of satellite connectivity in Africa and the positive impact that advanced technologies and solutions such as O3b mPOWER can have on the continent.

“The Sonatel teleport is Senegal's pride, as it was home of the very first 30-metre satellite dish to be installed in Africa ever. Not only has Senegal played a key role in developing the telecommunication industry in the African continent for the last 50 years, but we will also continue to lead in bringing new technologies to the market with the introduction of O3b mPOWER, a next-generation MEO satellite network” said Sekou Drame, CEO of Sonatel.

“At Orange, we continue to believe that satellite remains a promising technology and that the many innovations it currently showcases will give it an increasingly growing position in the telecommunication field, in Africa as well as other countries that have more developed infrastructures such as Europe or North America. This is why we are particularly pleased of the consolidation of our partnership with SES which will add a major new component to Orange's mission to build intelligent, open networks in order to foster usages and access to digital technologies for the greatest number of people.” explained Jean-Luc Vuillemin, Executive Vice President, of Orange International Networks.



“In the last decade, we have connected communities and industries around the world with our O3b communication system, positively impacting their lives and their businesses. We have partnered with Orange to improve cellular backhaul and Internet connectivity for its African affiliates, and to enable enhanced operations for its enterprise customers,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES, “With the O3b mPOWER system launching in a few months, our customers are already looking forward to how they can expand their networks with much-increased throughput and enhanced flexibility. With a gateway located in Senegal, this new partnership will enable Sonatel and Orange to deliver more bandwidth more flexibly via O3b mPOWER to remote and underserved regions, helping ensure that everyone across Africa becomes truly connected with no one left behind.”

Previously, Orange and SES announced that Orange will be the first global telecom operator to integrate O3b mPOWER in its network to support the growing demand for connectivity in Africa, starting in the Central African Republic.

----

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,500 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges SESG. Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 137,000 employees worldwide at September 30, 2021, including 79,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 266 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 222 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group operates in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new strategic plan entitled “Engage 2025”. Focused on social and environmental responsibility, the plan aims to reinvent the Group's business model as an operator. While stepping up activity in growing areas and placing the focus of its innovation model on data and AI, the Group intends to position itself as an attractive and responsible employer, in line with emerging businesses.

Orange is listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are registered trademarks belonging to Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Sonatel

Sonatel Group, part of Orange group, is the reference operator in West Africa and offers global telecommunications solutions in the fields of landline, mobile, Internet, television, mobile money and data for individuals and businesses. Today leader in all countries where it is present with more than 38 million customers, Sonatel Group, after Senegal, started its external growth in Mali in 2002, then successively settled in Guinea and Guinea Bissau in 2007 and in Sierra Leone in 2016. The company is listed on Abidjan BRVM stock exchanges SNTS. Further information is available at: www.sonatel.com.

