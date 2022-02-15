Bari S. Robinson's story of An American Daughter of Brown makes as a Timely Read in Today's Social Climate

Thousands of books, fiction and non-fiction, have been written about the variety of experiences in the Civil Rights era. One of the latest and most noteworthy works on the subject is the historical novel “An American Daughter of Brown” (Bradley/Rosten House Publishing/ 2021) by Bari S. Robinson.

“An American Daughter of Brown” refers to the landmark SCOTUS decision Brown v. Board of Education, which ruled that U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional. The story begins in 1955, detailing the struggles of Lauren Sullivan, an eight-year-old African-American girl, against racism in her newly-integrated school. From that point in Lauren's life to her young adulthood, she faces double discrimination through racism, sexism, and other challenges, such as violence and near-rape.

“An American Daughter of Brown” is a coming-of-age story and explodes into a gripping tale of choice and identity. In a variety of ways, the book focuses upon pivotal moments of an African-American woman's life against the backdrop of racism and sexism. Moreover, the story prompts readers to reflect on how far African-Americans, particularly African-American women, have come since the Civil Rights era.

A review of the book by Kirkus Reviews reads, “In this historical novel, Lauren develops into a confident young woman, going places her elders hardly dared imagine. Robinson's poignant prologue does an effective job of evoking the 'fog of ambiguity and contradiction' that characterizes the mid-20th century America into which Lauren is born. Lauren's story is captivating, moving, and instructive without being didactic, depicting both the subtleties and the overtness of racism through the eyes of one of its most innocent victims, an observant child …”

Author Bio

Bari S. Robinson is an attorney who practices law in the San Francisco Bay Area. She received a B.S. in French Education from the University of Kansas. She also holds a Masters in French from the State University of New York at Binghamton and a Juris Doctor from BerkeleyLaw, the University of California at Berkeley. Ms. Robinson is also the author of “Cuba's Guarded Promise: A Country on the Cusp of Enormous Change,” a work of non-fiction. She currently resides in Oakland, California.

