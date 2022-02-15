"Road to Freedom: A Journey From Occupied Tibet" by Marya Schwabe will be featured in Spring 2022

Marya Schwabe, author of “Road to Freedom: A Journey From Occupied Tibet” (Luminare Press, November 2020), will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022. The book recounts the author's exciting journey to Tibet, revealing many aspects of Tibetan religion and culture, as well as examples of how setting goals and taking a realistic and determined approach to achieve them ultimately leads to success. It is a true story told in divinely written and intimate detail of the author's personal journey, endorsed by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama himself.

The story begins when Marya Waifoon Schwabe and her husband, Michael “Miguel” Schwabe, were delegated as emissaries to undertake a ten-year sacred mission across the world to locate the reincarnation of their beloved teacher, Nechung Rinpoche. They, along with a monk from India, located and escorted the eight-year-old lama out of Chinese-occupied Tibet to safety and tutelage in Dharamsala, India, and eventual continuation of the teachings of his predecessor at a Tibetan Buddhist Temple in Hawai'i. The expeditions were precarious and filled with challenges such as where to look, whom to trust, and how to accomplish a nearly impossible mission in a Chinese communist-occupied country where surveillance was prevalent.

“Road to Freedom: A Journey From Occupied Tibet” could be the latest fictional thriller, full of political intrigue, realistic characters, and nail-biting adventures. According to Faith Stone, Amazon Reviewer, “the journey of rescuing a young incarnate lama from Tibet is well written and engaging. It could easily be turned into an adventure movie with suspenseful encounters at every turn.“ Overall, the story is so engaging and realistic that readers feel as if they are part of their journey.

A heartwarming story with ”5-Star Reviews" from Amazon Readers, including Verified Purchasers, on the account of love and friendship for over more than 20 years. Interested? Learn more about “Road to Freedom: A Journey From Occupied Tibet” by Marya Schwabe available on Amazon, and come visit the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books in Spring 2022!

Marya Schwabe is the Administrative Director at Wood Valley Temple (Nechung Dorje Drayang Ling) on Hawai'i Island. Marya and her husband Michael reside at the temple, which was established in 1974 by Nechung Rinpoche, an eminent Tibetan lama. They studied, lived, and worked with him for eight years until his passing in 1983. Marya has organized two programs for His Holiness the Dalai Lama; in addition to visits for fifty Tibetan teachers of all lineages. She is fluent in Tibetan and has translated for many of these lamas.

In 1987 and 1993, following the guidance of H.H. the Dalai Lama, Marya, Michael, and a monk from Nechung Monastery in India, made three journeys to Tibet in search of Nechung Rinpoche's reincarnation. The story of their search, discovery, and escape with their teacher's reincarnation is documented in her memoir “Road to Freedom: A Journey From Occupied Tibet.”

