Millan Chessman talks about fasting and weight loss in her book "Fast Fat Flush"

“Fast Fat Flush: Fasting Is the Fountain of Youth” (Covenant Books; 2020) by fasting and cleansing.

Millan Chessman has suffered from obesity most of her life until age 50, and presently, at age 82, she has kept excess weight off. She understands the pain of this overweight struggle. She empathizes that health is wealth and the greatest asset one will ever possess. For Chessman, the key steps to achieving optimum health include fasting, healthy eating, detoxification, vitamin/mineral supplementation, and exercises - and not through toxic drugs and adulterated dietary guidelines.

In various chapters of “Fast Fat Flush,” Chessman discusses many topics, such as the history of fasting, the benefit of fasting, and the different kinds of fasting programs. The book also tackles food choices, weight loss, vitamins, exercise, prescription drugs, diseases, spiritual fasting, colonic cleansing, and hydration. “Fast Fat Flush” also contains testimonies from people who had successfully tried her fasting techniques.

Millan Chessman aims to demonstrate to her readers that it's never difficult to optimize their health and achieve an abundant life. She hopes that her insights and suggestions will help readers break free from addictions to unhealthy (and deadly) foods.

“Fast Fat Flush” will be publicly displayed at the exhibit that self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will put up at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books on March 12-13, 2022, at the University of Arizona Mall, Tucson, AZ.

Author | Millan Chessman

Published date | December 2019

Publisher | Covenant Books

Book retail price | $19.95

Author Bio

Millan Chessman authored three books: “Fast Fat Flush,” “Cleanse Internally,” and the cookbook “Vegetarian Delights.”

She has been in the health industry in the capacity of fasting/detox/brain health for 40 years and has seen over 30,000 clients. She owned the largest alternative health clinic, Rainbow Nutrition, from 1982 till 1995. She has made over 70 personal appearances and lectures, including seminars, TV, and radio shows. She is also featured in WHO'S WHO, in the Nationwide Register of Executives, and most recently, the Suzanne Somers Show, performing Zumba aerobics. She is the only licensed 82-year-old great-grandmother Zumba instructor worldwide. She displays Zumba routines with her health lectures.

Millan presently owns and operates A One Fasting Retreat in the county of San Diego, CA. Please visit the website https://aonefastingretreat.com/

