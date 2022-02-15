Kerry Marzock, author of "Raven's Way," will hold a book signing session at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books

Kerry Marzock, author of “Raven's Way” (ReadersMagnet LLC, 2022), will hold a book signing session on March 13 at 11:45 am – 12:45 pm at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books, which will be held at the University of Arizona Mall, Tucson, AZ.
“Raven's Way” tells the journey of blood and death, romance and revenge, taking place on the streets of Philadelphia, where no one is safe. The story begins with the protagonist, Kathleen Morelo, a detective who has sworn to protect the people of Philadelphia from the mysterious beast that prowls in the moonlit streets.
With the help of Johnny Raven, a creature of legend himself, detective Morelo tracks down the monstrous beast that threatens her town - an insidious creature that barbarically kills its prey in the same way that the deceased officer Nestor Shirreck was found dead with a severed carotid artery and blood spurting wildly on the ground.
The beast they searched for was a destroyer of unspeakable savagery, enough to strike fear in the hearts of Philadelphia. The creature was so fearless and vicious that if someone were unlucky enough to hear it, it would most likely be the last sound they heard before hearing the snapping of their own bones. Its world was the underbelly of humanity, and its prey was not foolish enough to venture out alone at night.
When the rest of the world thought of them as myths and legends, now such supernatural creature stands before them preying on the good people of Philadelphia.
Interested? Get a copy of “Raven's Way” by Kerry Marzock on the RM Bookstore and visit the Tucson Festival of Books.
