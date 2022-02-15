Jay Lankford Relaunches a Novel the Amalgamates Music and Faith

A sideman is a professional musician hired to perform live with a solo artist or a band. The phrase applies to solo or group musicians who perform jazz, rock, and country music. Usually, sidemen can perform several roles and work at any level of the music industry, from playing in a cover band to accompanying well-known musicians on tours. In a nutshell, they are the unsung heroes of the music industry.
Jay Lankford once trod the path of a sideman. He will let us in on some of his experiences as he introduces Jason James in his novel “Sideman.” The book is a fictionalized account of Jay's experience growing up and how he evolved as a person and a sideman who had the opportunity to play for country music bigshots. Jason, the protagonist of the story, grew up as a loving son and brother. When his family experienced financial difficulty, Jason stepped up and worked as a fish boy to help his parents. He is a kind soul and loves his family—especially his little brother, Kevin. But there was one more thing he loved the most. Jason loves country music, and this love will eventually lead him to an incredible journey. From a childhood dream to becoming a Sideman of leading acts on the cutting edge of Country Music. It is a path laden with humor, soul searching, tragedy, triumph, and eventual Christianity.
The book will inspire every budding musician to find the courage and will to continue pursuing their dreams. However, what gravitates the readers toward the book is Jason's discovery of life's greatest blessing—his faith in Christ.
Enjoy this heartfelt novel and gain entrance into the world of unsung heroes of the music industry. Get your copy.
Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/sideman-by-jay-d-lankford/
Sideman
Author: Jay D. Lankford
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: February 2022
Book Genre: Religion & Spirituality
About the Author:
Jay D. Lankford was a professional musician, being a sideman for several heavyweights in the Country music field before turning his life over to Jesus Christ. He is now an ordained minister and leads a Country Gospel evangelistic team called the Last Day Voices all over the USA.
