"Gaining the High Ground over Evolutionism" by Robert J. O'Keefe will be featured at the 2022 LA Times Festival of Books

“Gaining the High Ground over Evolutionism” by Robert J. O'Keefe (PageTurner Press and Media, 2019) will be displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 23-24, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.
This educational resource explores the controversy surrounding the origin of the universe, earth, and all living things. The question about where one comes from is relevant to many others that affect society, the world, and life in general. But, as the author notes, the attempt to explain all that exists in natural cause and effect terms is incapable of answering why they exist, and how they exist is generally beyond any means of empirical verification.
O'Keefe discusses how the hidden ideological nature of the topic of origins moves it beyond the realm of science. He begins to address it by reviewing the scientific revolution and its implications in Western thought, studying the interpretation of Genesis 1, and describing relevant aspects of the history of geology, biology, and astronomy.
O'Keefe's overview of science as a method of learning discusses the scientific method as it applies to natural history. He examines how the court system has dealt with the controversy and clarifies how scientific reasoning cannot be a natural process and how scientific knowledge cannot be a product of natural causes. The reasoned case for the authority of the Bible is summoned back and the popular misrepresentation of faith is contrasted against its true understanding.
“Gaining the High Ground over Evolutionism” expands the scope of inquiry beyond the confines of science and shows that the concept of a creator requires more seriousness than post-Enlightenment science and philosophy have ever thought necessary. With the accompanying workbook, it is the educational resource that will help teachers and students put today's anti-creation bias in its place.
Gaining the High Ground over Evolutionism
Author | Robert J. O'Keefe
Genre | Science, Philosophy
Publisher | PageTurner Press and Media
Published date | October 2019
Interested? Grab a copy of Robert J. O'Keefe's “Gaining the High Ground over Evolutionism” on Amazon and come visit the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books in 2022.
— WebWireID285235 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.