ComplianceSigns Releases New "Tag Hauler" Safety Tag Carrier-Dispenser

ComplianceSigns.com, one of the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety signs and labels, is excited to announce the launch of a new product to help manage safety tags. The ComplianceSigns Tag Hauler™ is a portable cardboard dispenser that contains a roll of safety tags. The Tag Hauler protects tags until they are needed and makes it easy for safety managers, service personnel, and machine operators to transport and access tags on the job. A Tag Hauler can be mounted to a wall or carried throughout a facility on a belt or cart.
The new Tag Hauler can contain safety tags such as lockout-tagout (LOTO), inspection, 5S red tags, informational and “do not operate.” These tags help staff identify temporary hazards and help ensure facilities meet OSHA requirements. The 6.25-inch by 3-inch safety tags housed within a Tag Hauler are connected end-to-end with perforated edges, so they tear off easily. The thin, flexible poly cardstock is more durable than traditional wood-based cardstock, so the tags are waterproof, tear-resistant and won't crack, distort or shrink.
“Safety tags are essential tools for the people who manage the safety of machinery or vehicles,” says Lain Livingston, Director of E-Commerce at ComplianceSigns. “But if workers can't find or easily access the necessary safety tags, workplace safety hazards are left unidentified, causing risk to employees and visitors. Our new Tag Hauler ensures the necessary tag is always nearby, so safety issues can be noted as soon as they are spotted.”
A long-lasting, durable Tag Hauler can withstand the elements and is perfect for rough working conditions. ComplianceSigns offers both custom tags and a wide variety of stock tags, including fire extinguisher inspection tags, ladder and scaffold tags and service tags, in Tag Hauler dispensers.
Though nearly every facility can benefit from Tag Haulers, ComplianceSigns safety tag holders are especially helpful for lockout-tagout or 5S programs.
Tags and the new Tag Hauler dispensers can be easily purchased online at ComplianceSigns.com/p/tag-hauler. For more information on safety tags or to browse through all ComplianceSigns safety-related products, visit www.ComplianceSigns.com.
ComplianceSigns.com is among the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety and compliance signs and labels. The online store allows customers to easily search and shop more than 100,000 products. All signs and labels are manufactured in Florida and sold online. ComplianceSigns was designated as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by “Inc. Magazine.” ComplianceSigns clients span a wide range of industries, including military and government agencies, industrial and chemical manufacturers, retailers, schools, physician offices and health care facilities, professional buildings, churches and more.
— WebWireID285064 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.