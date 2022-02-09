Showing How Happiness Comes From Kindness

Taking into account the saying of a leopard can never change its stripes, one can be forgiven to think that a person labelled as such would be irredeemable as they would not be able to change their attitudes, but the truth is anyone can change for the better, all it takes is to be given the chance to change.

Using a unique fable written by herself, Marriot Cole was able to create the book called “Bully Ben Makes New Friends” where the story focuses on a bear named Ben who lived up to his title, but one day had a change of heart as his world came crashing down after his wife died and he was alone, spurring his transformation to a more kind and considerate individual.

This work was a wonderful way to teach children the value of being a considerate and kind person, as it teaches them that the way to make friends requires them to be friendly to those around them. The lighthearted nature and characters being depicted as animals strengthen the attention children will have over the narrative of the book.

Bully Ben Makes New Friends

Written by: Marriott Cole

E-Book: $2.99

Paperback: $17.62

Renditions of this heartwarming book are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish. Grab a copy and help teach your children the morals of having a warm and kindhearted personality with everybody.

About the Author

Marriott Cole is a part-time reading specialist, a mother of seven, a grandmother of eleven and counting, and at 2010 she was a bride to Darrell Cole. Friends, bridge, family, and Bible study are among her interests.

She's worked as a fourth-grade teacher, market researcher, home-school evaluator, substitute teacher, a stock market leader, remodeler, lay midwife, and designer and owner of Thee Baby Carrier.

