William Vitterelli Invites Readers to Take Part in Fate's Cruel Game in the Release of His Heart-Wrenching Book, "Genevieve"

A heart-tugging story about love and death will pull readers into a story of suffering, an incurable disease, and a love that persists through it all.
In William Vitterelli's book, “Genevieve,”we dive right into a pool of emotions and witness love in all its facets. The characters of the book are loosely based on real people but the story is completely fictional. It follows John, a retiree who recently lost the love of his life, and a young couple named Nick and Genevieve, a sick girl. John was already six years into retirement when his wife passed. Social security payments and annuity funds went to the grave along with his wife. John needs to work and eventually ends up working as security personnel for an upscale, gated neighborhood—where he met and become a friend of Nick. One day, Nick took Genevieve with him to meet John. It was that fateful day that made John feel something odd and wonderful towards the young lady at the same time. When Nick and Genevieve moved out of their old apartment because of health hazards, John offered his home as a temporary shelter for the couple. But will John and his boarders only share a roof above their heads? Or will they take part in fate's cruelest game?
The book exposes different facets of love through its unconventional, and painful twist. Williams allows the characters to tread several stages of romance. He also created diversity in his characters giving them different temperaments, attitudes, and personal issues.
However, one theme stands out throughout the book; love and death can come hand-in-hand. You have a man who was waiting for death, but love made him feel alive again. On the other hand, the woman, when she finds genuine love, was almost at the end of her line.
The book is a quick read but brings about lasting emotions for the readers.
Share their journey. Get your copy.
Book is available at https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/genevieve-by-william-vitterelli/
Genevieve
Author: William Vitterelli
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Publication Date: October 2021
Genre: Romance
Target Audience: All walks of life
About the Author
William Vitterelli is a first-generation American born of Italian immigrants. Raised in an Italian neighborhood, he went to all Catholic schools including La Salle College where he studied electronic physics. He worked in electronics and in the HVAC industry. This experience gave him a total independence, a complete view of business and a high cosmopolitan view of people.
— WebWireID285075 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.