Bounty Hunters Fennec Shand & Krrsantan Fly into Fortnite Joining the Book of Boba Fett Set!

After Boba Fett made landfall in Fortnite, two more galactic bounty hunters are following suit. Fennec Shand and Krrsantan are now available in the Fortnite Item Shop, and Boba Fett has even made a return! Also, fill out your Book of Boba Fett Set collection with new and returning accessories.
Fennec Shand: They say if you go after her, you won't make it past sunrise. Equip this Outfit with the Mythosaur Signet Back Bling (included with the Outfit), a symbol of the Mandalorians. And speaking of the sunrise, glide from the sky with the Fennec's Ship Glider.
Need the inspiration of a Mandalorian mantra in battle? Break out the holographic This Is The Way Emote.
Sturdy and armored, the black-furred Wookiee Krrsantan was a gladiator before he became a bounty hunter. Now part of the Hutt Clan, display his affiliation by coupling his Outfit with the Hutt Clan Symbol Back Bling (included with the Outfit).
The Fennec Shand Outfit (+ Mythosaur Signet Back Bling), Fennec's Ship Glider, This Is The Way Emote, and Krrsantan Outfit (+ Hutt Clan Symbol Back Bling) are available individually or in the Bounty Hunter Bundle!
Boba Fett has returned to the Item Shop to coincide with Fennec Shand and Krrsantan's debut! In addition to the Outfit, pick up returning accessories including the Z-6 Jetpack Back Bling (included with the Outfit), Gaffi Stick Pickaxe, Boba Fett's Starship Glider, and Targeting Computer Online Emote.
Players can purchase the Boba Fett Outfit (+ Z-6 Jetpack Back Bling), Gaffi Stick Pickaxe, Boba Fett's Starship Glider, and Targeting Computer Online Emote individually or as part of the Boba Fett Bundle!
— WebWireID285072 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.