Bounty Hunters Fennec Shand & Krrsantan Fly into Fortnite Joining the Book of Boba Fett Set!

After Boba Fett made landfall in Fortnite, two more galactic bounty hunters are following suit. Fennec Shand and Krrsantan are now available in the Fortnite Item Shop, and Boba Fett has even made a return! Also, fill out your Book of Boba Fett Set collection with new and returning accessories.

Turning the Page: Fennec Shand, Krrsantan, and More New Items

Fennec Shand: They say if you go after her, you won't make it past sunrise. Equip this Outfit with the Mythosaur Signet Back Bling (included with the Outfit), a symbol of the Mandalorians. And speaking of the sunrise, glide from the sky with the Fennec's Ship Glider.

Need the inspiration of a Mandalorian mantra in battle? Break out the holographic This Is The Way Emote.

Sturdy and armored, the black-furred Wookiee Krrsantan was a gladiator before he became a bounty hunter. Now part of the Hutt Clan, display his affiliation by coupling his Outfit with the Hutt Clan Symbol Back Bling (included with the Outfit).

The Fennec Shand Outfit (+ Mythosaur Signet Back Bling), Fennec's Ship Glider, This Is The Way Emote, and Krrsantan Outfit (+ Hutt Clan Symbol Back Bling) are available individually or in the Bounty Hunter Bundle!

Boba Fett Back in the Shop

Boba Fett has returned to the Item Shop to coincide with Fennec Shand and Krrsantan's debut! In addition to the Outfit, pick up returning accessories including the Z-6 Jetpack Back Bling (included with the Outfit), Gaffi Stick Pickaxe, Boba Fett's Starship Glider, and Targeting Computer Online Emote.

Players can purchase the Boba Fett Outfit (+ Z-6 Jetpack Back Bling), Gaffi Stick Pickaxe, Boba Fett's Starship Glider, and Targeting Computer Online Emote individually or as part of the Boba Fett Bundle!

— WebWireID285072 —