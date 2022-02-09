London Show Rooms Returns to White Milano

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to announce that following a successful launch in September 2021, LONDON show ROOMS is returning to WHITE Milano, which will take place from Thursday 24th to Sunday 27th February 2022.
LONDON show ROOMS will be located at Superstudio Più, via Tortona 27, within the renewed WHITE set-up, a space which includes showrooms, entertainment spaces, talks and content showcases.
The partnership between LONDON show ROOMS and WHITE sees the strength and depth of London's fashion community showcased at the heart of the Italian Fashion District, during Milan Fashion Week and reinforces the BFC's commitment in supporting business growth opportunities for emerging designers.
10 designers will take part in the LONDON show ROOMS at WHITE this season:
CARLOTA BARRERA – CHET LO – EFTYCHIA – FEBEN – JORDANLUCA – LABRUM LONDON –
ROBYN LYNCH – ROKER – S.S.DALEY –YUHAN WANG
Since 2008, the BFC's LONDON show ROOMS has provided a unique opportunity for British designers to promote themselves outside of London in a pop-up showroom that sits as part of the BFC's support and mentoring scheme.
Access to White is exclusively reserved to buyers, press and fashion industry professionals. You can register for accreditation here.
