Identifying Exposure Risks to Carcinogens in California in Support of National Cancer Prevention Month

Cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of death in California. Tragically, a significant number of these deaths can be attributed to preventable causes. To help raise awareness of ways to avert new cancer cases, the month of February is recognized as National Cancer Prevention Month. It is an annual opportunity to educate the public about the many ways they can lower their chances of developing cancer through healthy living and by avoiding exposure to carcinogens in the home and in the workplace.

A carcinogen is a substance known to cause cancer. Exposure alone doesn't mean someone will develop a form of cancer, but it can raise their chances. These include everything from exposure to tobacco smoke and asbestos fibers to radon gas and various chemicals.

In the work environment, the list of known carcinogens is extensive. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) provides a list of substances the agency considers to be potential occupational carcinogens that contains well over 100 substances. These include diesel exhaust, wood dust, gasoline, formaldehyde, and silica to name a few.

“Carcinogens can be found in countless residential and work environments,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing's Huntington Beach facility. “Far too many workers in California are exposed to these substances as dusts, fumes, fibers, and gases on a regular basis. As one of California's leading environmental and industrial hygiene testing laboratories, LA Testing proudly supports the efforts of National Cancer Prevention Month with laboratory services to identify a wide range of these exposure risks. We also provide sampling supplies, easy-to-use test kits, air monitoring instruments, and personal protective equipment (PPE). These services and products help to protect people and are instrumental in assisting companies and institutions in their efforts to comply with regulations designed to safeguard their employees and the public.”

Last year, LA Testing sponsored an educational video about National Cancer Prevention Month that can still be seen at: https://youtu.be/d3twvxX1j4o

To learn more about this or other indoor environmental quality (IEQ), occupational, environmental, health and safety testing services, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to IEQ test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California's leading laboratory for indoor air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash, and smoke damage, particulates, and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), CDC ELITE, NVLAP, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health, and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including South Pasadena, Huntington Beach, San Leandro, San Diego, and Ontario.

