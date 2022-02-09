Author Dwight F. Johnson Sr. Celebrates Black History Month by Relaunching a Book That Cherishes the Sacrifices of Martin Luther King Jr.

“I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.” –Martin Luther King Jr.

We have come a long way if when talk about civil and equal rights for the Black Community. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK or MLKJ) ushered in an era that gave voice to African-Americans. MLK may have left this world before his dreams were realized, but he had become an icon and a symbol for social equality.

An endearing book for the younger generation preserves the legacy of MLK. Author and Pastor Dwight F. Johnson Sr., with illustrator Zipporah Cunningham, presents “I Have a Dream Also!” a book that celebrates the sacrifices and the achievements of civil rights icons, especially MLK.

Although the book heavily leans on the backdrop of MLK's dream, Dwight wants his readers to understand that, “I Have a Dream Also!” is written to bring hope to all young people throughout the world. Because this book is based on the spirit of Diversity and Love for our fellow man regardless of skin color, ethnicity, nationality, and social status.

The book follows Dream King, a young African-American and his friends, as they elaborate MLK's famous, 'I have a dream' speech. Dream King will teach the younger generation how to dream for a better and truly united, United States of America—where skin color, nationality, and ethnicity do not determine the respect you get. The book enforces the sacrifices of the men and women who fought alongside MLK. It casts light onto the importance of keeping MLK's dream alive and encourages dissent and unity. It tells us to never stop working on what he had started, until the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.

Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/i-have-a-dream-also-by-dwight-f-johnson-sr/

I Have A Dream Also!

Author: Dwight F. Johnson, Sr.

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: February 2022

Book Genre: Children's Book

About the Author:

Dwight F. Johnson Sr. a young at heart seventy six year old entrepreneur and author hopes every-one will be inspired and uplifted by Dream King, a character created to reach and touch the hearts of massive young people of today. He does thank his wonderful wife, Crystal, and all of his children and grandchildren for all their wonderful support. So sit back, relax, and enjoy Dream King and “I Have a Dream Also.” Do you have a dream also?

Zipporah Cunningham is an illustrator and graphic designer. She enjoys different mediums such as pen, marker, digital work, and as many mediums as she can learn. Zipporah uses her work to create its own environment and story. She works best when creating characters and surrealism. Things that help inspire her are other artist work, tv shows, movies, and just anything that's unique. Zipporah was born and raised in St.Louis, Missouri, where she also currently resides.

