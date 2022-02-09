Toyota Motor Europe's new showroom concept signals its transition to a customer-centric mobility service provider

Toyota Motor Europe has unveiled its vision for the future of its European retailer network at a new site in Eragny-sur-Oise in France. It confirms the central role of Toyota retailers in delivering to our customers an immersive brand experience as the company transitions to a mobility company.
Toyota's approach is fully consistent with its wider mission to go 'Beyond Zero' by providing memorable customer experiences which cater for all their needs. The launch of the new showroom concept brings to life the brand's new visual identity with an interior showroom design organised around a 'customer hub' – a living space where customers will interact with the brand both digitally and with retailer experts.
Dedicated areas within the new retail environment present the company's full range of products and services, from new Toyota vehicles, Toyota Gazoo Racing products, bZ brand battery electric vehicles, Approved Used, after-sales & service to its Kinto Mobility Services. A variety of interactive digital touch points provide customers with a personalised in-store experience enabling them to explore different facets of the brand and its range of products and mobility solutions.
To complement their digital experience, customers can meet with expert retailer staff who will provide further personalised advice and support. Overall, the new showroom concept is an enabler for retailers' staff to adapt each customer experience and deliver according to their specific needs.
'' Our new showroom concept marks an important step in our ambition to become the most electrified mobility brand of choice for our customers. The new retail design switches on both a new brand experience and a new way of working for our retailers. We are placing all our products and services under one roof with retailers at the heart of the new customer experience. In this space, customers can complement their digital journey with a memorable in-store experience with our retailers providing the essential human touch
