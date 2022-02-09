Enel and ELIS launch the "Energie per Crescere" (Energy for Growth) program for the training and professional placement of 5,500 young people

Putting in place a nationwide training process and creating a pool of professionals available to Enel's network of supplier companies. These are the objectives of the "Energie per Crescere" (Energy for Growth) program, officially launched by Enel, in partnership with the ELIS training body, to bring around 5,500 young people into the world of work within the next two years.

Nicola Lanzetta, Director of Enel Italia, said: "The energy transition can create growth opportunities for the country, and involving younger generations is essential. Together with a prestigious partner such as ELIS, we want to encourage the convergence of training and the world of work, through specific programs tailored to the needs of companies working with Enel throughout Italy to manage increasingly smart and digital electricity grids."

The development of increasingly electrified andcarbon-free infrastructure requires new professionals with specific skills, available throughout the country. The achievement of the energy transition and ecological transition targets facing the country in the coming years depends on the human factor.

Pietro Cum, Managing Director of ELIS, said: "There is a strong demand from companies in several sectors to train people for new operational roles. The country's innovation targets see a return of the central role of vocational training, which the Italian education system has somewhat moved away from in recent decades. Partnership between training bodies and companies is crucial here, and designing courses with a global operator such as Enel means guaranteeing young people not only quality teaching but also their future working conditions."

The "Energie per Crescere" program was set up to meet the need for network technicians to be employed in operational roles, with a particular focus on activities related to the management of electricity networks (wire pullers, cable splicers, secondary substation and PTP fitters and LV live operators). Requests for personnel from companies participating in the program will be organized geographically and during the selection phase, managed by some of the largest employment agencies, candidates will be able to consider the location of employment offered.

ELIS will coordinate selection and training for the initiative and assist with the identification of career paths, which will see candidates hired in one of Enel's partner companies on a fixed-term contract of six months or more, with the opportunity for subsequent employment. Placement with a company will follow five weeks of training at Accredia-certified institutes and participants will also be reimbursed for the training sessions.

Information on the "Energie per Crescere" program and the online application form are available at https://www.elis.org/enelopenschool/.

Enel is a multinational powercompanyand a leading integrated player in the global power and renewables markets. It is the largest Europeanutility by ordinary EBITDA, and is present in over 30 countries worldwide, producing energy with around 90 GW of installed capacity. Enel distributes electricity througha network of over 2.2 million kilometers, and with around 75 million end users is the world's leading network operator (excluding publicly owned operators).

ELIS is a non-profit organization working together with public institutions and private entities in Italy and, as an NGO, in developing countries. It trains people for work with a focus on the vocational placement of young people and the unemployed. It works with more than 100 large groups and companies, brought together in the ELIS CONSEL Consortium. Consortium members participate in the development of educational programs and other projects focused on innovation, development and social responsibility. It also offers support to companies through the ELIS Innovation Hub, a consultancy service that also acts as a business accelerator for start-ups.

