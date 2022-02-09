Hillary Rodham Clinton To Headline Inaugural Forbes 30/50 Summit And Receive International Women's Day Lifetime Achievement Award

Forbes and Mika Brzezinski announced today that Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will headline its inaugural Forbes 30/50 Summit, a global event gathering generations of women from both the “30 Under 30” list and “50 Over 50” list in Abu Dhabi in March of 2022 to mark International Women's Day. Clinton will receive the Forbes International Women's Day Lifetime Achievement Award to commemorate her leadership and influential voice on the global stage in advancing the cause of women and fighting for gender equity.

Forbes 30/50 Chairwoman, Founder of Know Your Value, and Co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski will interview Secretary Clinton on-stage, as part of the award acceptance, exploring a lifetime of defining moments: from her commencement speech at Wellesley College in 1969 where as a young woman she advocated for dissent in the face of injustice, to her “call to action” at the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women as First Lady where she proclaimed that “women's rights are human rights,” to her work as a U.S. Senator and Secretary of State where she made women's rights a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy.

The feature interview with Secretary Clinton and Mika Brzezinski will take place on International Women's Day, March 8, and will exclusively air on MSNBC's Morning Joe (weekdays 6-9amET). Since the launch of Forbes and Know Your Value's “50 Over 50,” Brzezinski has conducted several high-profile conversations with public officials, including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, all rooted in the importance of mentoring the next generation of women leaders.

“Advancing women serves the cause of advancing the world itself, and the Forbes 30/50 Summit will create unprecedented opportunities for multigenerational mentorship,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer and Editor, Forbes. “There is no one more fitting than Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton to receive the Forbes International Women's Day Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“Hillary Clinton helped shape and define an era in which women rose in protest, changed the conversation and ultimately came to power,” said Mika Brzezinski, Chair of the 30/50 Summit, founder of Know Your Value and co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe. “The movement that she helped catalyze and still drives today has provided the inspiration for us to do more, and that's what we plan to do in Abu Dhabi at the first-ever International Women's Day event.”

In 2011, Forbes launched “30 Under 30,” the world's most influential list of young leaders, and it's now a global phenomenon and community of 10,000 disruptive innovators across 50 countries. A decade later, in 2021, Forbes and Mika Brzezinski with “Know Your Value” launched another initiative called “50 Over 50,” celebrating age defying leaders and entrepreneurs. Now, Forbes will bring together all these inspiring leaders in 2022 for the greatest gathering of women ever.

Other speakers at the Forbes 30/50 Summit include:



Cathie Wood , Founder, CEO and CIO, ARK Investment Management who was featured on Forbes' Cover in 2021



, Founder, CEO and CIO, ARK Investment Management who was featured on Forbes' Cover in 2021 Actress and singer, Lexi Underwood , best known for her role as Pearl Warren in Little Fires Everywhere



, best known for her role as Pearl Warren in Little Fires Everywhere HRH Princess Lamia bint Majid al-Saud , Secretary General at Alwaleed Philanthropies



, Secretary General at Alwaleed Philanthropies Huda Kattan , influencer and founder of Huda Beauty



, influencer and founder of Huda Beauty Huma Abedin , former State Department Deputy Chief of Staff and Vice Chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign



, former State Department Deputy Chief of Staff and Vice Chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign Jenny Just, Entrepreneur and fintech disruptor, co-founder and managing partner at PEAK6 Investments



Entrepreneur and fintech disruptor, co-founder and managing partner at PEAK6 Investments Dr. Precious Moloi Motsepe , Cofounder & CEO, Motsepe Foundation and Founder & CEO, African Fashion International (AFI)



, Cofounder & CEO, Motsepe Foundation and Founder & CEO, African Fashion International (AFI) TikTok star Loren Gray



Paulina Porizkova, supermodel, actress, and author.



Additional distinguished speakers and guests will continue to be announced leading up to the Forbes 30/50 Summit in celebration of International Women's Day.

Over the next three years, this unique summit will be hosted in Abu Dhabi, a global city with ambitious plans to become a sustainable world class capital and knowledge economy. This event will be a powerful catalyst for change, in a region that has lagged in gender equality. The summit will bring together the most powerful global leaders, including honorees from Forbes' 30 Under 30 and 50 Over 50 lists, with the mission of forming world-changing alliances. The Forbes 30/50 Summit will focus on creating cross-generational mentorship opportunities to provide leadership, guidance, and insights to women at every stage of their career. It will also offer diverse perspectives focused on women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and will provide rich cultural immersion opportunities, including programming at the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a day of service at Zayed University, which was founded to educate young women. On International Women's Day itself, hundreds of Summit participants will reveal their most important lessons, which will then be shared on the Forbes platforms, “Morning Joe” and others, to empower women across the world.

For more information on this event, please visit: Forbes 30/50 Summit.

Forbes Under 30 Franchise

Forbes' Under 30 franchise is a global platform, which comprises Forbes Under 30 lists featuring young game changers published in print and online all over the world; live summits in the U.S., Asia, Europe, Israel and Africa; and an Under 30 channel on Forbes.com.

About Forbes x Know Your Value “50 Over 50”

The “50 Over 50” platform was developed in partnership with Forbes and Mika Brzezinski with Know Your Value to shine a light on women over the age of 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, often overcoming formidable odds or barriers. In early 2021, Forbes and Know Your Value unveiled its inaugural 50 Over 50 list, and that list soon expanded into different lists showcasing how women are wielding their influence in politics and social entrepreneurship, STEM and the arts, finance, and beyond. It recently expanded globally with 50 Over 50 Asia and 50 Over 50 Europe lists.

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 150 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 44 licensed local editions in 77 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

Forbes recently announced plans to go public through a business combination with Magnum Opus OPA, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is expected to close in Q1 of 2022.

