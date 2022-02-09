Carrefour commits its suppliers to reduce its carbon emissions - of products sold by 20 megatons in 2030

In line with its commitment of carbon neutrality, Carrefour is engaging its suppliers that are part of the Food Transition Pact to reduce 20 megatons of CO2 emissions by 2030 linked to the production and use of products per year. Progress toward this ambition will be tracked through a collaborative online platform, co-developed with PepsiCo and more than twenty of Carrefour's international suppliers.

Uniting for climate action

Committed to a food transition for all that is respectful of the environment, Carrefour Group unveiled in October its target of carbon neutrality by 2040 on its direct activities (Scopes 1 and 2).

In addition to this commitment, the Carrefour Group is engaged across the full scope of its indirect emissions (Scope 3) and in particular the impact concerning the use and manufacture of products sold. This represents the largest part of Carrefour's emissions.

The Group's ambition is to engage its suppliers to reduce 20 megatons of CO2 by 2030 (vs. 2019). To track its progress and to engage its partners, the Group is launching a collaborative online platform open to all its suppliers where they can report progress and share their actions to reduce their carbon emissions.

This platform will allow Carrefour Group to monitor the commitments and progress of its suppliers in its fight against global warming and to highlight innovative actions. The platform was developed within the framework of the Climate Working Group of Carrefour's Food Transition Pact, co-led by PepsiCo and includes the participation of Beiersdorf, Bel, Carambar & Co, Coca-Cola, Danone, Essity, Heineken, Henkel, Innocent, JDE, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg's, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Savencia, Soufflet and Unilever.

As part of this collaborative approach, Carrefour has worked with PepsiCo and independent climate experts to develop the reporting methodology and supplier platform. In May 2022, Carrefour will report on the first results of this supplier engagement campaign.

"Transforming the entire value chain, from production to the shelves, is both an ambitious and necessary challenge in the fight against climate change. To achieve this, it is essential to unite all our stakeholders, including our partners, our customers and, of course, our suppliers. This is at the core of Carrefour's mission to lead on the food transition for all. Our collaboration with PepsiCo and more than twenty of our suppliers to build this platform will take us one step closer to achieving our ambition of carbon neutrality." explains Carine Kraus, Executive Director of Engagement, Carrefour Group.

"Our planet is in environmental crisis and there is no vaccine for climate change. Collaboration across the food system is critical to address the climate emergency. We are proud to be working with Carrefour on their ambitious 20 Megatons initiative. This work supports our global commitment to a net zero carbon footprint by 2040. Through our co-leadership of the Climate working group, we're combining our expertise in reducing GHG emissions to accelerate this critical work." commented Silviu Popovici, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo Europe.

Transforming the food system

Convinced that the fight against climate change requires leadership and international mobilisation, Carrefour joined the Race To Zero initiative ahead of COP26. This global campaign, supported by the UN, brings together companies, regions, cities and governments with leading net zero initiatives committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest, in line with a 1.5° scenario. This reduction implies a reduction in all three scopes.

To advance its mission to lead on the food transition for all, Carrefour launched the Food Transition Pact in 2019, a reciprocal commitment between the Group and its main industrial partners to transform food systems with focus on four key thematic areas: climate, health and nutrition, packaging and biodiversity. In this context, Carrefour launched the European Food Transition Awards, a competition to recognise the most virtuous CSR practices of its suppliers.

Carrefour's CSR commitments

To reduce the maximum of its direct emissions from its activities, Carrefour plans to use 100% renewable electricity for its warehouses and shops by 2030, reduce energy consumption and replace the use of fluorinated refrigerants with natural fluids.

During the presentation of the Digital Retail Strategy 2026 at the Digital Day, Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour's Chairman and CEO, also announced that the Group was aiming for carbon neutrality of all e-commerce activities by 2030, a decade ahead of the Group's overall target. This ambition implies neutrality in terms of CO2 emissions of the impact of the entire purchasing act, from click to delivery.

