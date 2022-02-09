Wiley and Four Japanese Institutions Sign MoU for a Transformational Open Access Agreement

Global research and education leader Wiley announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on open access publishing with the library directors of Tohoku University, Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), The Graduate University for Advanced Studies, and Tokyo University of Science. This MoU is intended to be the basis for a new transformational agreement and to accelerate open access research publishing across Japan.
This MoU concerns a transformational agreement, will start in April 2022, and which is the first initiative jointly signed by multiple universities in Japan and a major international publisher. The MoU allows four institutions across Japan to access to all of Wiley's hybrid and subscription journals and grants researchers the ability to publish accepted articles open access in all of Wiley's 1,400 hybrid journals. Participating institutions span national universities, private universities and national research institutes.
“We're pleased to join this agreement which will deepen the impact and visibility of scholarship from these four leading institutions,” said Liz Ferguson, Senior Vice President, Wiley Research Publishing.
“The fact that Japanese universities with different attributes gathered and signed such a MoU successfully is epoch-making. It is expected that each university will accelerate open access publishing through a transformational agreement in the coming years. I hope that this signing will prompt not only these four universities but many other universities in Japan to engage in initiatives for the advancement of open access, resulting in further increase of international impact of research from Japan,” said Kazuhiro Hayashi, Director of Research Unit for Data Application at National Institute of Science and Technology Policy, who has been providing advice to Japanese universities, including the four universities, on how to promote open access to research papers from Japan.
Wiley has open access agreements with a variety of institutions, consortia and government entities globally, including those signed with the National Research Council of Science & Technology in the Republic of Korea, the Slovenian Academic Consortium, the Statewide California Electronic Library Consortium, and the Carolina Consortium earlier this year.
###
About Wiley
Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com
— WebWireID285035 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.