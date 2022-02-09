Barclays appoints Pushkaraj Gumaste as Head of Corporate Banking, Asia Pacific and Middle East

Barclays today announce the appointment of Pushkaraj (Push) Gumaste as Head of Corporate Banking, Asia Pacific and Middle East. Based in Singapore, he will jointly report to Phil Bowkley, Head of International Corporate Banking and Jaideep Khanna, Head of Barclays, Asia Pacific.

Push will be responsible for managing and developing the Corporate Banking business, expanding and strengthening client relationships in Asia Pacific and Middle East. His appointment follows strong momentum in Barclays' Corporate Banking business where it is looking to expand further by leveraging its global footprint and platform, to support the international growth of multinational corporations and financial institutions based in the region. Push relocates from London where he has been Head of International Corporates since 2018, and was previously Co-Head of Banking and Head of Corporate Banking in India.

Commenting on his appointment, Phil Bowkley, Head of International Corporate Banking, said, “Our Corporate Banking business is in a robust position in Asia Pacific and Middle East, with a clear strategic direction. Push has a strong track record of building businesses and strengthening client relationships, and his appointment represents a new chapter for the firm as we continue to expand our franchise in the region.”

Jaideep Khanna, Head of Barclays, Asia Pacific, added, “Over the years, we have built a strong Corporate and Investment Bank in Asia Pacific to support our clients and help them achieve their goals. I am confident that Push will continue to deliver value and significant results to our clients with his experience, drive and focus.”

Push has close to 30 years of corporate and investment banking experience. He joined Barclays in 2004 and has been involved in managing many key client relationships across different sectors. Push has led transactions for clients across financing, risk management, corporate finance and transaction banking. Prior to Barclays, Push held various roles at Citibank, Credit Lyonnais and ANZ.

Notes

Barclays has been in Asia Pacific for over 50 years and primarily supports corporations and financial institutions across the Asia Pacific region, catering to their cross-border Corporate and Investment banking needs and connecting them to the capital markets of UK, Europe and the Americas. Barclays in Asia Pacific is headed by Jaideep Khanna, its regional Investment Banking and Global Markets business is respectively led by Vanessa Koo and Matt Pecot. Pushkaraj Gumaste heads its regional Corporate Banking business.

Recent key hires and development at Barclays in Asia Pacific

• Jan 2022: Duncan Beattie, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Australia

• Jan 2022: Duncan Connellan, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Australia

• Dec 2021: Barclays granted licence to operate as a foreign ADI in Australia

• Oct 2021: Angela Liu, Country CEO, China

• Aug 2021: Barclays Bank infuses over Rs. 3,000 crore capital to grow India operations

• Aug 2021: Grace Kuo, Shanghai Branch Manager

• Aug 2021: Mani Joseph, Head of Asia Special Situations, Credit

• Jul 2021: Evonne Tan, Head of Barclays Private Bank, Singapore

• Jun 2021: Ee-Ching Tay, Head of Investment Banking, Southeast Asia

• May 2021: Girish Mithran, Head of Program Trading, Asia

• Mar 2021: Yehong Ji, Vice Chairman, Banking, Greater China

• Mar 2021: Kelvin Teo, Head of Equity Capital Markets, Asia Pacific

