DigiApp2Go: Rapid test for digitization

With Deutsche Telekom's DigiApp2Go, small and medium-sized enterprises assess the maturity of their digitization themselves. Where are the gaps? Only those who know exactly can make specific readjustments. The key questions on twelve topics provide a quick and structured overview of the progress of digitization. The neutral evaluation includes a comparison with data from competitors. If desired, companies can follow up with an intensive consultancy check and receive precise recommendations.
The self-assessment takes just 10 minutes and uses a standardized, vendor-neutral analysis model. It visualizes the typical dimensions for addressing the company's problems. The areas range from processes/organization to products or innovations to the topic of data, applications and infrastructure. The security topic is also included. Companies use a slider to indicate how relevant a subject is for them and how far they are with implementation. Each change in the slider is easily detected in a change in a star diagram. "This results in an interlinked view of the maturity level of digitization and identifies decisive levers," says Brigitte Schmitz, Partner Manager SAP at Telekom. "The challenges of digitization must not be viewed in isolation. Innovative strength and skills management, for example, are mutually interacting.”
Different departments of a company, such as Sales, Service or IT, can use the app to develop a differentiated view of the status of digitization. The tool provides specific evaluations for the respective company. The anonymized data collected from all participants in a specific industry in compliance with data protection regulations creates a benchmark for the competitive environment.
On request, companies can take part in a consultancy check with a Telekom expert of up to three hours to receive individualized advice for the end-to-end implementation of solutions. A service that Störtebeker Braumanufaktur has already taken advantage of. Thanks to optimally interlinked questions in DigiApp2Go, connections between technology and the human factor become visible. New tools alone do not necessarily bring digitization success. They can lead to isolated solutions and additional administrative work. It pays to standardize and expand existing processes. This saves costs and helps employees: They do not have to constantly familiarize themselves with new applications.How it works
Simply go to the website selfassessment.digiapp2go.de (in German) or scan the QR code using your smartphone, download the self-assessment and get started. In around 10 minutes, the app guides companies through the most important dimensions for addressing their digitization. The application runs on all devices.
About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance
— WebWireID285030 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.